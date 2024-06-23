Which Honda Motorcycles Have Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)? Here's The Complete List

Honda's dual-clutch transmission has been a fixture of the motorcycle landscape for over a decade, debuting in 2010 on the VFR1200F. It had potential, but reviewers and customers of the time still preferred the manual version, with one outlet claiming that Honda sold two manual VFR1200Fs for each DCT VFR1200F.

As you might expect, Honda didn't rest on its laurels and continued to improve DCT technology over the next decade. The company improved the hardware and shifting software for the second-generation DCT in 2011, before introducing throttle-by-wire in 2018 for the third generation. This was a big step for Honda, allowing for smoother shifts, traction control — Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) — and user-selectable riding modes, now a standard feature on all DCT-equipped Honda bikes.

As of 2024, Honda sells seven motorcycles with optional DCTs, or nine if you count model variants. These range from the maxi-scooter Forza 750 to the all-out touring luxury of the Gold Wing. Sadly, not all of them are available in the U.S. (one of which is the Forza 750), but we've included them here because it wouldn't be a complete list without them. Let's just hope none of you get scooter envy.