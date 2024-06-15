How Honda's NC750X Automatic Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) Works

Choosing between motorcycle transmission types these days is a bit more complicated than a simple manual-versus-automatic decision. In reality, it's more like four transmission options: automatic, manual, dual clutch transmission (DCT), or electric.

So what is DCT, and how does it work in Honda's NC750X motorcycle? Well, it's complicated, but also not really. The transmission system acts like an alternating pair of manual clutches, with gears going from first to sixth. It's very similar to how DCTs are set up in cars (when the option is available).

The act of shifting with a DCT is a much simpler process when compared to standard manual shifting on a bike, with the rider only needing to push a button or two. Or, if opting to use the automatic setting, not pushing any buttons at all to shift. Of course, those simple button presses (or non-presses) only work because of the intricate setup of clutches and gears they're connected to.