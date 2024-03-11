4 Different Motorcycle Transmission Types Explained

While there are some great automatic transmission motorcycles out there, manuals are still often the default. Likely due to automatics costing more (both to buy and to maintain), as well as usually being heavier (which can affect speed and control).

On paper, a motorcycle's manual transmission is similar to what you'll find on a car. Pull in the clutch and shift up or down to change between the five (sometimes six) gears as the bike goes faster or slower, respectively, and keep it in neutral when not in motion. Also, remember to shift down to a lower gear when slowing down or stopping. There's no reverse gear on most bikes — you just have to physically walk it backwards when in neutral — but the bigger difference is the shifting process itself.

Unlike a car, in which you would use a foot for the clutch and a hand for shifting, on a manual motorcycle, you have to pull in the clutch lever on the left-hand grip, and then use a pedal with your left foot to change gears. On top of that, neutral is placed between first and second gear (you can find it by lifting the shift pedal halfway when shifting up from first). And while a manual car transmission allows drivers to skip gears when accelerating or slowing down very quickly, motorcycle gears require you to shift up or down through each one sequentially. At least until you hit second and can go straight to neutral (or start from neutral and can jump to second gear).