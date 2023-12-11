Manual Vs. Automatic: Which Motorcycle Transmission Is Right For You?

Few modes of transportation have ever been quite as romanticized, if not outright fetishized, as the motorcycle. As films, books, and other forms of entertainment continue to fuel the fires of easy-riding freedom in generations young and old, demand for motorcycles has arguably never been higher.

If you count yourself among the crew of prospective buyers who have never saddled up on a bike of any make or model, you're bound to have a laundry list of questions that need answering before making your purchase. And at the top of that list will no doubt be whether you should hit the open road astride a bike with a manual or automatic transmission.

Answering that all-important question may prove trickier than you know since the choice between manual and automatic transmission will dramatically impact your ride. It will also directly affect how much money you spend on your shiny new motorcycle. Here are a few factors to consider when deciding between a manual or automatic motorcycle transmission.