The New Yamaha R9 Is Here: Key Features, Specs, And Pricing Details

For a while now, all we've been able to do when it comes to the Yamaha R9 is speculate. Yamaha killed off the R6, one of its most legendary sports bikes, a few years back and the R1 is likely on the chopping block soon, so we've all been guessing as to what will fill the epic sport bike-sized hole in Yamaha's lineup. Now the time has come to finally pull the sheet off the R9 and see what the facts are — and it turns out, we weren't very far off with most of our predictions.

The R9 is an all-new motorcycle for Yamaha, using some pre-existing components from current motorcycles in the lineup, but occupying a whole new space amongst its sport bikes. The model uses a known engine, some known suspension components, and familiar styling from its already-popular sport bike family. Essentially, the R9 is an excellent addition to the current lineup of R-Series motorcycles from Yamaha, sliding in next to bikes like the R1M, R1, R7, and R3. The model is priced between the R7 and the R1, with performance that fits nicely in that space, too, and it offers a number of modern features that should make it seriously popular at your next local bike night or at any upcoming track event.

