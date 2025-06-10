2025 Honda CB750 Hornet Vs. CB1000 Hornet SP: After Riding Both, The Winner Is Clear

Honda isn't exactly hurting when it comes to motorcycle selection in the United States. On top of all their plucky mini bikes and a wide variety of available cruisers, there are all sorts of sport bikes up for grabs – almost all of which are guaranteed to raise pulses. We've recently reviewed high-horsepower full-fairing Hondas like the CBR600RR and the CBR1000RR and concluded that they're some of the strongest choices in their respective classes. Meanwhile, more approachable bikes like the CBR300R and CBR500R offer a sporty look and feel for beginner riders.

Even with all that two-wheeled diversity, there is still a small gap worth mentioning in Honda's lineup, however, specifically with naked sport bikes. Somewhere between bikes like the CB500F and the CB1000R, there's some unoccupied space where a few plucky naked sport bikes could challenge a number of established rivals. Enter the CB750 Hornet and the CB1000 Hornet SP.

The Hornet siblings, while new to the United States, have been available for some time in other markets. And each bike offers serious appeal in its own way. The CB750 Hornet offers approachable and practical power, with a competitive price and sharp sensibilities. The CB1000 Hornet SP offers liter-bike levels of grunt along with big upgrades in style. So after testing out both bikes with nearly 400 miles of combined riding, which one did I prefer? Honestly, the answer was a bit of a surprise.

