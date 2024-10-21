What's The Kawasaki Z650's Top Speed, And Is It A Good Bike For Beginners?
The Kawasaki Z650 and its Ninja 650 stablemate share many design and mechanical characteristics. While the Z650 possesses a naked style, which Kawasaki describes as "minimal bodywork," the Ninja 650 is fully dressed in sport bike attire. The list of mechanical similarities includes an aggressive forward-leaning riding position and a powerful 67-horsepower liquid-cooled 649cc parallel-twin engine with 48.5 lb-ft of torque.
Given those specs, the Kawasaki Z650 may not be the best motorcycle for new riders. If a beginning motorcyclist only has eyes for the Kawasaki Z style, consider the Z500 or even the Z125 PRO for reduced power and lighter weight.
The Kawasaki Z650 is a fast motorcycle best suited for seasoned riders with top speeds approaching 120 mph (190 kph). However, becoming a seasoned rider can come about in many ways. Riders with previous experience aboard dirt bikes, scooters, and mini bikes and enough maturity could feel instantly at home on the Z650 and operate it safely. Ultimately, the Kawasaki Z650 isn't among the most epic sports bikes that newbies should avoid as it makes a great first bike for riders new to street bikes.
More about the Kawasaki Z650
The 2025 Kawasaki Z650 is available with or without ABS (anti-lock braking system) at the same prices as last year's models. The ABS Z650, MSRP $8,649, features a Metallic Spark Black over Green paint scheme, while the non-ABS model, priced lower at $8,149, is a combination of Metallic Matte Dark Gray and Metallic Spark Black with red accents.
There are a number of modern features aboard the 2025 Kawasaki Z650. Items such as the Assist & Slipper Clutch, dual throttle valves, and traction control make riding the bike easier and safer, especially under adverse conditions. The ability to connect a smartphone to the Z650 enables access to vehicle information and display settings while displaying message and call indicators on the motorcycle's 4.3-inch digital TFT instrument panel.
The Kawasaki Z650 has a curb weight of just over 410 pounds and a seat height of 31.1 inches (79 cm). While it's not the lowest and lightest motorcycle on the market, it is fairly slim and trim for a 650-class bike. And, it's 4.0-gallon fuel tank and thrifty engine will provide enough range that most riders will be ready to stretch their legs whenever it's time to fill up.
Electronic ignition and fuel injection, along with the dual throttle valves, aid in the Z650's responsive, predictable power. In addition, the six-speed manual transmission is easy to operate, thanks in part to the assisted clutch. Finally, the sealed-chain final drive requires little maintenance, and what it does need is simple.