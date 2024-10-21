What's The Kawasaki Z650's Top Speed, And Is It A Good Bike For Beginners?

The Kawasaki Z650 and its Ninja 650 stablemate share many design and mechanical characteristics. While the Z650 possesses a naked style, which Kawasaki describes as "minimal bodywork," the Ninja 650 is fully dressed in sport bike attire. The list of mechanical similarities includes an aggressive forward-leaning riding position and a powerful 67-horsepower liquid-cooled 649cc parallel-twin engine with 48.5 lb-ft of torque.

Given those specs, the Kawasaki Z650 may not be the best motorcycle for new riders. If a beginning motorcyclist only has eyes for the Kawasaki Z style, consider the Z500 or even the Z125 PRO for reduced power and lighter weight.

The Kawasaki Z650 is a fast motorcycle best suited for seasoned riders with top speeds approaching 120 mph (190 kph). However, becoming a seasoned rider can come about in many ways. Riders with previous experience aboard dirt bikes, scooters, and mini bikes and enough maturity could feel instantly at home on the Z650 and operate it safely. Ultimately, the Kawasaki Z650 isn't among the most epic sports bikes that newbies should avoid as it makes a great first bike for riders new to street bikes.

