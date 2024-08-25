Kawasaki Z650 Vs. Ninja 650: What's The Difference Between These Sportbikes?

When comparing the Kawasaki Z650 to the Ninja 650, you'll notice the differences in naked bike vs sport bike styling, with the Z650 representing the naked style and the Ninja 650 sport bike, one of Kawasaki's most eye-catching motorcycles. If you're inside a Kawasaki dealership, you will probably notice the difference in price next.

While Kawasaki 650s aren't the cheapest new motorcycles you can get, their prices are more reasonable than you might suspect. A 2024 Kawasaki Z650 has an MSRP of $8,149 or $8,649 if you opt for the version with ABS. The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650 costs a little more with MSRPs listed at $8,299 without ABS and $8,899 with ABS. Kawasaki hasn't released pricing for the 2025 Z650 yet, but the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 prices carried over from 2024.

In addition to the obvious differences in exterior style, the two Kawasaki 650s offer different color scheme options. The 2024 Z650 comes in two color combinations, Metallic Matte Dark Gray with Flat Spark Black or Candy Persimmon Red with Ebony. The 2025 Ninja 650 ABS comes in color combinations including a three-color scheme featuring Candy Steel Furnace Orange with Metallic Spark Black and Metallic Royal Purple, the two-color Metallic Matte Old School Green with Metallic Spark Black, and the KRT Edition with Lime Green, Ebony, and Pearl Blizzard White. Non-ABS 2025 Ninja 650s come in Metallic Spark Black with Metallic Flat Spark Black.

