What's The Cheapest You Can Get A New Motorcycle For?

As it stands, many flagship bikes cost as much as a brand-new car, but why is that? First of all, there's less demand for motorcycles. That could be due to a variety of factors, like people having families and not being able to feasibly pile everyone onto a motorcycle. Manufacturing costs are also increasing, contributing to higher prices. Development costs are higher because there are more safety and emissions regulations that companies have to follow, and all of the technological advances incorporated into newer models add costs, too.

You can't be picky when you're looking for a cheap motorcycle. Shopping for one on a budget isn't going to get you the fastest bike that comes with all the bells and whistles, turning heads as you whip by drivers on the road. However, you can find one for the right price that gives you the same freedom as some of the most expensive motorcycles from every major brand.

Needless to say, the only way to find a two-wheeled vehicle for less than $3,999 is by purchasing a used motorcycle or hopping on a scooter. But even finding a brand new scooter like Vespa Primavera for less than $4,300 is tough. Although Honda has one under $3,000.