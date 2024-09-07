How Fast Is The Yamaha MT-07? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times

The twin-cylinder Yamaha MT-07 is the cheapest naked bike you can buy from Yamaha with enough speed to carry it beyond "Starter Bike" territory. While the MT-07 is a good bike for beginners, it's also fitting for intermediate riders or could be a long-term ride for those looking for a calmer bike lacking liter-class sportbike power.

Labeling the Yamaha MT-07 as a beginner- or intermediate-rider friendly motorcycle doesn't mean it isn't fast. A few years ago, Rider Magazine put a Yamaha MT-07 on the dyno and found its 689cc parallel twin engine, six-speed transmission, and chain final drive delivered 68 horsepower and 46.5 lb-ft of torque to the 180/55ZR17 rear tire. The "Z" in the tire description, indicating tires rated for up to 149 mph, is our first clue of the MT-07's potential speed.

Yamaha doesn't provide performance data like zero-to-60-mph acceleration times or top speed. However, many online videos show MT-07 zero to 60 hovering around the five-second range, while the best times, including a report from ReevyMotovlogs, come in closer to 4-seconds. Most video reviewers had trouble keeping the front wheel of the MT-07 down while trying to accelerate from a standing start.

FastestLaps reports an estimated 0-60 time of 3.6-seconds and top speed at 129 mph, but it would take perfect road conditions and a seasoned rider to get those results. YouTubers like Moto Top Speed and SaltxThexWound each posted Yamaha MT-07 speedometer-indicated top speeds of 199 kmh, or 124 mph, on public roadways.