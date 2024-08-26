Every Yamaha Naked Bike You Can Buy Today Ranked From Cheapest To Most Expensive

Choosing between naked and sport bikes used to be a simple matter of which style you preferred. Back in the late 1990s, motorcycle manufacturers did little more than omit the body panels on their sport bikes to create naked versions.

Yamaha followed other brands into the naked bike movement, even making a 50cc motorcycle, the RZ50, in 1998. The FZ1 Fazer, borrowing an engine design from the R1, is credited as Yamaha's first big naked bike. The FZ1 laid the foundation on which Yamaha built its current naked bike dynasty, the MT-Series.

Yamaha had been working on the MT-Series for several years before launching the MT-Series lineup. It started with the MT-01 concept, which debuted at the 1999 Tokyo Motor Show. The MT engineering team hoped to create a motorcycle that provided "Mega Torque" (MT) and superb handling for urban use.

In the United States, naked bike enthusiasts may be more familiar with the FZ moniker. However, to paraphrase a famous line, an MT by any other name is still as sweet, and Yamaha's FZ and MT motorcycles are the same, just with different names for the U.S. market. Ranked from cheapest to most expensive MSRP, Yamaha's current naked bike lineup includes models such as the MT-03, MT-07, MT-09, MT-09 SP, MT-10, and MT-10 SP.

