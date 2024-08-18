Yes, Yamaha Makes 50cc Motorcycles: Here's What You Need To Know Before You Buy
Yamaha has made various sizes of motorcycles over the years ranging from the little DT50MX to the monstrous 1,854cc XV1900 Roadliner. The Japanese-based brand currently offers two versions of its 50cc-class motorcycle for sale, the PW50 and the slightly larger TT-R50E. These small dirt bikes serve as vehicles to introduce children to motorcycle riding in multiple forms, including motorcycle safety, trail riding, and various forms of dirt bike racing.
Yamaha intends for the PW50 and TT-R50E dirt bikes for the youngest riders. However, the Yamaha owner's manuals clearly warn parents of the dangers associated with riding motorcycles. While any two-wheeled endeavor comes with the risk of falling over, speed increases the danger. A 50cc motorcycle can go faster than you think, and these mini models are no slouches. YouTuber Two Wheel Turban achieved nearly 30 mph on a smooth, slightly downhill, parking lot surface riding an overloaded TT-R50.
To protect riders from injury while on the bike or when falling off, it's essential to employ every piece of dirt bike rider gear possible. Rider safety gear should include a quality helmet, boots, and gloves.
We'll dig deeper into the specifications for these dirt bikes in the following sections. However, you should know one more thing before you buy one. Motorcycles can be addictive. If this is the first dirt bike in the family, it's a good idea to start considering another so an adult can ride along to share the experience.
The Yamaha PW50 is for younger riders
The Yamaha PW50 carries an MSRP of $1,849. Yamaha's website bills the PW50 as "The perfect first step," featuring an automatic transmission and adjustable speed limiter and power reduction plate that can better match the PW50 power and speed the youngster's abilities as they learn. While the adjustable speed limiter prevents fully opening the throttle, the power reduction plate fits into the exhaust manifold, reducing overall engine power by restricting the flow of exhaust gases.
Featuring an air-cooled single-cylinder, two-stroke engine with smooth, predictable power, the PW50 is a great starter bike. It's equipped with a fully automatic single-speed transmission that eliminates the need to shift, reducing the young rider's number of things to manage while learning to ride a dirt bike.
With its 18.7-inch seat height, the PW50 is perfect for riders on the small side and weighing up to 55 pounds. In addition, its low-maintenance shaft drive and automatic lube-oil injection, eliminate the need for premixed oil and gas, and make it easy on first-time dirt bike owners and pit crew alike.
The PW50 weighs 90 pounds when ready to ride and measures 49 inches in length, 24 inches wide, and 27.8 inches from the ground to the top of the handlebars. With some help, it could easily load into the back of any pickup truck, most SUVs, and even the trunks of some cars.
The Yamaha TT-R50E is larger.
The Yamaha TT-R50E MSRP is $1,899, an increase that provides more features and capabilities. While it also features a 49cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, the TT-R50E engine is a four-stroke. With its 21.9-inch seat height and 88-pound maximum rider weight, the TT-R50E weighs 128 pounds ready to ride and measures 51.4 inches long and 31.1 inches from the handlebars to the ground.
The TT-R50E features a three-speed gearbox with an automatic clutch, low-maintenance chain drive, and an adjustable speed limiter. In addition, the TT-R50E has a push-button electric starter, as opposed to the manual kickstart of the PW50, for easier startups.
The TT-R50E has other advantages over the PW50. These include its higher ground clearance (5.3- vs 3.7-inches) and longer travel suspension (3.8- and 2.8-inch vs 2.4- and 2.0-inch front and rear).
Yamaha backs its 50cc dirt bikes with a 90-day Limited Factory Warranty. The PW50 and TT-R50E come in the Team Yamaha Blue livery.
50cc Yamaha motorcycles from days gone by.
Limiting our walk down Yamaha's 50cc motorcycle memory lane to this century still reveals a number of other models now out of production. However, finding some of these for sale in good condition could prove difficult unless you happen to get lucky.
The Yamaha Motor History timeline first lists the YB50 and similar YB-1 Four as 2000 model year entrants. Both models featured a single-cylinder 49cc four-stroke air-cooled engine, 5.1-inches of ground clearance, and a 46.9-inch wheelbase. However, the YB50 seat height (29.9-inches) was slightly taller than the YB-1 Four's (29.3-inches).
Yamaha introduced the SuperSport-styled TZR50 in 1990 and the naked RZ50 in 1998, carrying both models well into this century. Both bikes feature 49cc liquid-cooled two-stroke engines with 6-speed transmissions and chain drive.
Perhaps one of the best-known 50cc Yamaha motorcycles is the DT50. First appearing on Yamaha's timeline in 1977, the DT50 came to market in several variations over its production years, until it was discontinued in 2011. Those variations include R, X, MX, Enduro, and Supermotard.
As an example, the 2011 Yamaha DT50R was powered by a 49.7cc liquid-cooled two-stroke engine. Driveline specs include its 6-speed manual gearbox and chain final drive. With disc brakes front and rear, the DT50R weighed 229.3 pounds wet. It had a 53.7-inch wheelbase, measured 35.4-inches to the seat, and used a kick-starter to get the engine running.