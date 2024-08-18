Yes, Yamaha Makes 50cc Motorcycles: Here's What You Need To Know Before You Buy

Yamaha has made various sizes of motorcycles over the years ranging from the little DT50MX to the monstrous 1,854cc XV1900 Roadliner. The Japanese-based brand currently offers two versions of its 50cc-class motorcycle for sale, the PW50 and the slightly larger TT-R50E. These small dirt bikes serve as vehicles to introduce children to motorcycle riding in multiple forms, including motorcycle safety, trail riding, and various forms of dirt bike racing.

Yamaha intends for the PW50 and TT-R50E dirt bikes for the youngest riders. However, the Yamaha owner's manuals clearly warn parents of the dangers associated with riding motorcycles. While any two-wheeled endeavor comes with the risk of falling over, speed increases the danger. A 50cc motorcycle can go faster than you think, and these mini models are no slouches. YouTuber Two Wheel Turban achieved nearly 30 mph on a smooth, slightly downhill, parking lot surface riding an overloaded TT-R50.

To protect riders from injury while on the bike or when falling off, it's essential to employ every piece of dirt bike rider gear possible. Rider safety gear should include a quality helmet, boots, and gloves.

We'll dig deeper into the specifications for these dirt bikes in the following sections. However, you should know one more thing before you buy one. Motorcycles can be addictive. If this is the first dirt bike in the family, it's a good idea to start considering another so an adult can ride along to share the experience.