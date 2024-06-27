6 Essential Pieces Of Gear Every Dirt Bike Rider Needs

Dirt bikes or motocross bikes are one of the most popular types of motorcycles. They're designed for off-road use and feature things like tires with aggressive tread, extensive fairing to protect the rider and sensitive components, and reinforced suspension systems to handle uneven terrain. While most dirt bikes are built exclusively for off-road driving, some — like dual sport and crossover bikes — are capable of cruising on both pavement and dirt. The two styles are relatively similar, but the street legal versions include equipment like lights, horns, and license plate mounts.

Regardless of whether you own a dirt bike or a dual sport bike, if you plan to do any off-road riding, you'll need to have a few essential pieces of gear. Dirt bike gear differs from standard motorcycle equipment due to the unique dangers you face when cruising off-road. While pavement is — for the most part — relatively level and smooth, off-road trails tend to be uneven and littered with obstacles like tree roots, rocks, and mud. Furthermore, many dirt bike riders enjoy performing extreme stunts, like jumping and doing wheelies. All of those factors can make riding dirt bikes dangerous, and it's important that riders take precautions to protect themselves.

Apart from practicing safe riding techniques, one of the best ways to protect yourself on a dirt bike is to use the proper gear. That includes obvious things like helmets and gloves, but it also can mean wearing less well-known items like body armor and neck braces. There are a lot of options for riders to protect themselves, and it's critical that dirt bike owners, especially new riders, understand how to select the proper safety equipment. So, from helmets to gloves and boots, here are six essential pieces of gear every dirt bike rider needs.