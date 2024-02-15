5 Essential Pieces Of Motorcycle Gear Every New Rider Should Have
Whether you're a new rider or have owned a motorcycle for a while, there's nothing quite so freeing as taking your bike out on the open road. There are many types of motorcycles as well, each one designed to fulfill the needs of any rider. However, when you buy a motorcycle, it's more than just the bike you'll need to invest in. No matter what type of motorcycle calls to you or the type of adventure you plan on going on with it, you'll need gear.
Do you have your eye on your first motorcycle but are unsure what other pieces of gear you'll need to invest in before taking your first joy ride? There are smaller accessories that motorcyclists may want to consider getting to make riding safer. However, every rider should have five essential pieces of gear in their arsenal, no matter what the laws are in the state you're riding. Any products and brands mentioned in this article come from experienced motorcyclists and professional reviews. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this article.
Helmet
First and foremost, a helmet is one of the most important pieces of motorcycle gear that every rider needs to own and use. According to state laws, many other states only require riders 17 and younger to wear helmets, and some states, like New Hampshire and Illinois, do not have helmet laws in place at all, no matter what the age of the rider is. That said, even beyond the state laws, it would still be a good idea for all riders to wear a helmet no matter what kind of motorcycle they are driving.
The obvious reason for a helmet is to protect your head from life-threatening damage if you were to crash. You're also protecting your face from flying debris like rocks and dirt. There are helmet standards to consider when choosing a motorcycle helmet. The two main safety standards are the American DOT and the European ECE. DOT does mandate manufacturing companies to perform impact attenuation and retention system tests for each helmet. However, there is no guideline for peripheral vision and penetration resistance, nor is there a standard for helmets to continue to meet the minimal requirements after being sold. ECE standards are much stricter. They require testing for everything mentioned above, plus periodic recertification after a rider purchases a helmet. Though Americans do not have to worry about recertification, there is a safety perk in owning an ECE-approved helmet.
Upper body riding gear
Riding jackets and riding gloves are essential pieces to protect your body's core and your hands. They both help shield you from the elements like the wind and sun; if you do happen to find yourself in an accident, they'll save your skin from nasty road rash. For maximum protection, you will want to choose a riding jacket with a CE marking, Conformité Européene, which is French for EN, European Norm. These standards are not required in the United States but have been unofficially adopted to help keep American riders safe. There are different classes to look for that range from AAA to C. AAA is the highest level of protection but tends to run a bit heavier, while C is the least protective and can resist impact but not abrasion. Icon is a reliable gear company that makes all motorcycle gear with the CE marking.
After leg injuries, hand injuries are the second most common in a motorcycle accident, which is why it's important to have gloves with protective padding around the knuckles and palms, also known as sliders. Because it's an instinctual reaction to put your hands down to brace your fall, with sliders, you're more likely to hit the ground and slide on the pavement instead of your hand bending and breaking. Five is a reliable glove company because it consistently offers sliders on its gloves. The company also makes gloves that are more worn in, so beginners can form safer habits when learning how to ride.
Lower body riding gear
There are multiple tips for a new motorcyclist, and one of them is to not skip the riding pants. This doesn't mean to wear any pair of pants and hope you'll be safe if something happens. Denim and other weaker fabrics can easily rip if you find yourself sliding on asphalt after a crash. Also, many fabrics may not do well at protecting your skin if you accidentally hit the exhaust while it's hot.
To choose the right riding pants for you, you'll need to consider a few things. The style and fit are important because you'll want to make sure they are snug enough to keep you safe if you fall. However, the pants still need to be comfortable and not too restrictive so you can still easily lift your leg over the seat of the bike to sit down. Having a safety certification is important as well. You'll want to find a pair with a CE Marking you're comfortable with.
Riding boots are one of the most important yet overlooked pieces of gear other than your helmet. The likeliest injury is to the lower parts of the body, especially for beginners who are learning to ride at lower speeds and accidentally tip their bike on their leg. A good riding boot gives you foot, ankle, and shin support by restricting the ankle and crushing motion. Motocross footwear like Fox is going to be a good place to start when it comes to footwear.
Motorcycle camera or dash cam
There are a couple of reasons why you may want to invest in a motorcycle camera or dash cam. The most important is to have proof in case of an accident. Just like driving a car, if an accident occurs, and especially if it's not your fault, you'll want to have concrete evidence for your insurance company. It could be the difference between your insurance paying out for damage or the other parties involved. Another reason is to be able to record your cool adventures to show to family and friends and even post on social media if that's your thing.
Two widely popular camera options are the Insta 360 X3 and the GoPro Hero12. For an extra price, the Insta 360 X3 does with a motorcycle mount and an invisible selfie stick, so you can get those cool third-person video shots. However, according to Wired, it is difficult to mount to a helmet or body. If you want something you can mount to your person instead, GoPro offers a wide variety of options for the GoPro Hero12, from front helmet mounts to chest harnesses. It all depends on what kind of angle you want for your recordings.
Helmet Bluetooth headset
Part of the fun of riding a motorcycle is being part of the bike community. You may find yourself at bike meetups and making lasting friendships along the way. With that comes group rides, but it may be difficult to communicate with each other over the loud exhausts and engines. That's why having a Bluetooth helmet would come in handy. Additionally, you can use a headset to listen to music and take phone calls while your phone is sitting safely on a phone mount.
There are a few Bluetooth headset options you can go for. The Lexin G16 gives you 15 hours of battery life and can connect 16 riders to your headset, but it only shares music with one other rider. The Cardo Packtalk Edge tends to be a bit on the pricier side, but it is fast charging, weatherproof, and incredibly easy to attach to your helmet. Ultimately, it's all about your specific needs for a headset, but make sure to use one that is reliable.
Why we chose these motorcycle essentials and brands
The products mentioned in this article were chosen based on high ratings from professional reviewers and experienced motorcyclists who have bought and tested the products. In terms of the helmet, upper body, and lower body gear, we turned to the advice of YouTuber FortNine, who has 1.88 million subscribers. The website that correlates with the channel, fortnine.ca, is Canada's largest online powersport retailer. For the camera and the Bluetooth headset, we turned to Wired, a trusted professional review website, and some of our previously researched and written articles. We do encourage you to do any extra research before making any purchases to ensure that you are buying the best products for your needs and your country's safety regulations.