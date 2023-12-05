4 Of The Most Popular Insta360 Mounts For Motorcycle Riders
One of the best things about owning a motorcycle is taking long rides along scenic vistas. You can find some pretty incredible sites while exploring your local area on a weekend ride. Whether you're along coasts, deserts, mountains, forests, or simple backcountry roads, there's always something to see. One of the best ways to capture these moments is with a camera like the Insta360. But whether you're using a small camera like the Insta360 Go 3 or a more advanced model like the Insta360 Ace Pro, you're going to need a good mount to hold it while you ride.
There are a few different ways to mount these cameras. You can strap it to your chest, attach it to your helmet, or even connect it to the motorcycle itself. Some of these mounts are better than others, though. I've been testing and reviewing camera equipment for years and have found that one of the best ways to find good gear is to check professional and user-based reviews to see which of the most popular models are reliable and offer the best features at the best price. Here are four of the most popular Insta360 mounts from well-known brands available today.
Insta360 Motorcycle Bundle
There are a lot of fantastic third-party accessories out there, but it's hard to compete with the reputation and reliability that come with official hardware. One of the best options for riders looking to get started with their Insta360 camera is the official Insta360 Motorcycle Bundle.
This includes a heavy-duty handlebar claw and double ball mount for the front of your bike and two flexible adhesive mounts that can be attached to your helmet, tail fender, gas tank, and even your windscreen, so you get tons of different mounting positions for an extremely reasonable price. What's more, these mounts are all designed to work in concert with the Insta360 Invisible Selfie Stick, meaning you can get some incredible faux drone shots with these mounts, too.
John Milbank of BikeSocial found the kit useful for quickly setting up and getting some good action shots while riding. He did find a few issues when it came to long-term use, however. "The clamp is very handy for mounting the camera quickly to the handlebars, but the thread stripped in mine after about two months of use. Perhaps I was too heavy-handed, but swapping rapidly between bikes it let me down," he said.
User reviews on Amazon similarly found that while the performance is good, the durability of the mounts could be much better. So, while this is an excellent starter kit, some users may prefer a more sturdy clamp if they're going to be riding rough or regularly switching the mount between bikes.
Ulanzi R099 Clamp
A few brands will consistently pop up when you start looking into motorcycle camera mounts. One of the more popular brands is Ulanzi. Its products have a reputation for being sturdy, reliable, and a little bit more heavy-duty than the official hardware. The Ulanzi R099 Clamp is designed to fit a variety of different-sized handlebars. It has an adjustable wing nut-tightened clamp fitted with rubber grips and an attached ball head with 360-degree rotation, so you have a full range of adjustments for your camera.
The YouTuber MotoGirl in Thailand claims this has been her primary mount throughout her travels. "Very heavy duty, clamps strongly into place, then the adjustability here, too, is just great," she said. "But honestly, what's so great is just once you've clipped it into the position you want, it just doesn't budge."
User reviews on Amazon likewise found that the mount is made of quality materials, performs well, and holds cameras securely to the bike. So, while it doesn't have as many positioning options as the official kit, the Ulanzi R099 is a great choice for those wishing to make sure their camera has a firm grip on their bike.
PGYTECH CapLock Action Camera Handlebar Mount
Another popular mount for the front end is the PGYTECH CapLock Action Camera Handlebar Mount. This is a little more expensive than some of the other models, but it has a few features that can make it very attractive. First and foremost, it has an adjustable dual-ball head. This means that both the camera and a built-in extension arm can be adjusted with a 360-degree range of rotation, giving a much wider range of positioning than most other handlebar mounts.
It also has a quick-release system with a built-in security lock. This makes it easy to pop the camera off for a few handheld shots without having to disassemble anything while still holding the camera firmly in place while on the bike. It also means you can quickly switch between the handlebar mount and other PGYTECH CapLock mounting solutions, like the CapLock Action Camera Helmet Mount, Magnetic Mount, Suction Cup Mount, or Neck Mount.
The YouTuber Oh Colin was a big fan of this system. "You have one system for all your mounts and for all you action cameras or small DSLRs or mirrorless cameras on there securely," he said, aggressively shaking the camera by the mount to demonstrate. "It's not going to fall out. It's holding in there."
Those who reviewed the mount on Amazon were big fans of its build quality and wide range of adjustability, but there were a few complaints that the larger size and extra joints led to some stability issues.
RAM U-Bolt Double Ball Mount
If you spend a lot of time looking for a good action camera, you're likely to run into RAM sooner or later. This is one of the oldest and most well-regarded mounting solution companies out there. In fact, the company provides most of the laptop mounting kits used by law enforcement in the U.S.
RAM sets itself apart with its unique joint system and a wide variety of attachment systems. The RAM U-Bolt Double Ball Mount has both of these. It attaches to your motorcycle using a U-bolt system rather than a clamp to ensure maximum security. A word of warning, though — the U-bolt only fits bars up to 1.25 inches. This mount also has a patented 1-inch rubber ball and socket rotation system, which holds your camera much more steady than a simple plastic tooth and groove joint.
RevZilla talked about RAM's mounts and claimed they were reliable, sturdy, and easy to install, stating, "If you can operate a wrench, you should be pretty well set to put a RAM anywhere on your motorcycle."
Reviews on Amazon praised the mount's build quality, stability, fit, and overall versatility. There were a sparse handful of complaints that the U-bolt clamp could be stronger, though these were in the minority.