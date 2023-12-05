4 Of The Most Popular Insta360 Mounts For Motorcycle Riders

There are a lot of fantastic third-party accessories out there, but it's hard to compete with the reputation and reliability that come with official hardware. One of the best options for riders looking to get started with their Insta360 camera is the official Insta360 Motorcycle Bundle.

This includes a heavy-duty handlebar claw and double ball mount for the front of your bike and two flexible adhesive mounts that can be attached to your helmet, tail fender, gas tank, and even your windscreen, so you get tons of different mounting positions for an extremely reasonable price. What's more, these mounts are all designed to work in concert with the Insta360 Invisible Selfie Stick, meaning you can get some incredible faux drone shots with these mounts, too.

John Milbank of BikeSocial found the kit useful for quickly setting up and getting some good action shots while riding. He did find a few issues when it came to long-term use, however. "The clamp is very handy for mounting the camera quickly to the handlebars, but the thread stripped in mine after about two months of use. Perhaps I was too heavy-handed, but swapping rapidly between bikes it let me down," he said.

User reviews on Amazon similarly found that while the performance is good, the durability of the mounts could be much better. So, while this is an excellent starter kit, some users may prefer a more sturdy clamp if they're going to be riding rough or regularly switching the mount between bikes.