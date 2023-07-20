5 Of The Best Bluetooth Headsets For Your Motorcycle Helmet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In a lot of ways, going on a motorcycle road trip with a few of your friends today is still the same exciting, zen-like experience it was for riders doing the same decades ago. But, thanks to modern technology, there have been some changes and improvements, like Bluetooth headsets that will allow you to listen to music, take phone calls, and use intercoms so all the riders in your group can communicate even if they're hundreds of feet apart.

You'll want to make sure you buy a headset for your motorcycle helmet that's worth it, however. Like many Bluetooth products, they can be hit or miss when it comes to connectivity, battery life, and extra features. You'll also want to make sure you look closely at state and local laws about wearing headphones while operating a motorcycle. It isn't legal to do so in some jurisdictions, and if you live in an area where it's illegal — or are planning a trip through one — you might as well save your money. If it is legal where you are, however, here are the best Bluetooth headsets for your motorcycle helmet.