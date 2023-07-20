5 Of The Best Bluetooth Headsets For Your Motorcycle Helmet
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In a lot of ways, going on a motorcycle road trip with a few of your friends today is still the same exciting, zen-like experience it was for riders doing the same decades ago. But, thanks to modern technology, there have been some changes and improvements, like Bluetooth headsets that will allow you to listen to music, take phone calls, and use intercoms so all the riders in your group can communicate even if they're hundreds of feet apart.
You'll want to make sure you buy a headset for your motorcycle helmet that's worth it, however. Like many Bluetooth products, they can be hit or miss when it comes to connectivity, battery life, and extra features. You'll also want to make sure you look closely at state and local laws about wearing headphones while operating a motorcycle. It isn't legal to do so in some jurisdictions, and if you live in an area where it's illegal — or are planning a trip through one — you might as well save your money. If it is legal where you are, however, here are the best Bluetooth headsets for your motorcycle helmet.
Cardo Packtalk Edge
The Cardo Packtalk Edge is the premium Bluetooth headset from Cardo Systems, which makes several great motorcycle communicators at different price points. It may just be the best of the best. It's extremely comfortable to wear, but still very durable. With an IP67 rating, it's completely dustproof, waterproof, and can withstand impacts from small debris that may be kicked up from the road.
The Packtalk Edge is also very easy to attach to your helmet thanks to a magnetic mount that will keep it fastened securely, even as you speed down the highway. Another perk is the built-in proprietary voice assistant, which makes controlling the headset truly hands-free. Its battery life could be better, but it can fast charge in 20 minutes to give you another two hours of talk time. Its intercom can connect up to 15 riders, and you can control the headset with a mounted smartphone by using Cardo's app.
The sound from the Packtalk Edge is great thanks in part to 40 mm JBL HD speakers. However, they do seem to struggle to compete with wind noise for some reason. Another thing that might keep you from buying this otherwise stellar headset is its cost: the Cardo Packtalk Edge doesn't come cheap, with a retail price of $389.95, though you can find it for slightly less on Amazon.
Fodsports M1-S Pro
If you're traveling with a spread-out group, one of the best Bluetooth headsets you can get for your motorcycle helmet is the Fodsports M1-S Pro. Its intercom can accommodate up to eight riders, and it has a very impressive range of about 1.2 miles. It's also hard to beat when it comes to battery life, as it is capable of lasting 20 hours before needing a charge.
Additionally, the M1-S Pro has great sound with booming bass, effective noise canceling, and hands-free functionality. It also allows you to sync music with another rider. One drawback is that the volume buttons are on the smaller side and can be tricky to find and use if you're wearing motorcycle gloves. Also, despite having a long intercom range, that range seems to be impacted by physical obstacles like hills and buildings. That said, for all its features, the Fodsports M1-S Pro is surprisingly inexpensive. You can purchase one on Amazon for $87.99.
Sena 10R
One of the best companies making Bluetooth headsets for motorcycle helmets — as well as other tech gear for riders, like cameras and smart helmets — is Sena. Sena has several Bluetooth headsets available at different price points, with various features and pros and cons. If you find the right one for you, you should buy it, because there really isn't a bad product in the bunch. If money is no object for you, the Sena 50S is a solid premium option that will set you back $360. If you're looking for a headset that's nearly as good, but a little less expensive, you'll want to go with the Sena 10R.
Its ultra-slim design makes it both comfortable to use and aesthetically pleasing when it attaches to your helmet. It may not be the best music player on the market, but it comes with crystal-clear audio for communication and uses effective noise-cancellation technology to filter out background sounds. It also utilizes Bluetooth 4.1 and its intercom can support up to four riders at a distance of up to 900 meters.
One downside is its battery life, which tops out at 10 hours of talk time before needing a recharge, which is a little disappointing for a product at its price range. The Sena 10R has an MSRP of $239 on Amazon, which is not as expensive as the premium Sena 50S, but costlier than many other headsets. However, considering its features, you get a lot of bang for your buck with the 10R.
Lexin G16
The Lexin G16 is a solid mid-tier Bluetooth headset for motorcycle helmets, with a couple of impressive specs, but not a ton of bells and whistles. The "16" in its name refers to how many riders it can connect at once with its intercom, and you won't find many headsets that can accommodate more. It also has 15 hours of battery life and can quick charge with a USB-C. Plus, it's water resistant and has 40 mm HD speakers and noise cancellation to provide crisp, clear sound.
A smart feature is the bright LED light attached to the Lexin G16, giving you a hands-free headlamp for seeing your controls, speedometer, or other items in low-light conditions. It's also one more way other drivers can spot you on the road at night, and it includes an SOS mode for emergencies.
It's one of the only useful non-essential features that come with the headset, however. The Lexin G16 also doesn't really have anything going for it when it comes to playing music, either, besides the ability to share audio with one other rider. But for a mid-range headset, what it can do, it does well. It's available for the moderate price of $169.95 on Amazon.
FreedConn TCOM-SC
If you're looking for an inexpensive, no-frills headset for your motorcycle helmet, the FreedConn TCOM-SC is a great choice. You can pick one up for just $65 on Amazon, and it would be hard to find a quality headset that costs any less than that. While you'll get more features and better quality sound and battery life with more expensive models, the FreedConn TCOM-SC still offers a few perks, like an LCD screen and support for most motorcycle helmet types.
It's also great for listening to music, pairing easily with your phone so you can use Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, or other apps. Plus, it has built-in FM radio if you want to get a taste of local radio stations on your road trip. However, its intercom is fairly limited at this price range, capable of connecting only 3 riders at a range of half a mile. Its battery life is also on the lower end, and will only provide you with 8 to 10 hours of talk time. You'll save money with the FreedConn TCOM-SC, but don't expect a premium headset.