5 Must-Have Motorcycle Gear And Accessories For Long-Distance Rides

Long-distance motorcycle adventures are brimming with spontaneity and the freedom of the open road. It's these aspects that call bikers back to the highway time and time again. Riders can't get enough of the magnificent sights and wind in their face. New riders who embark on a more extended voyage with friends will surely be hooked the first time they set out on a longer ride. Long-distance riding is such an integral part of the motorcycle-owning experience that those lucky enough to own a bike often buy one for that reason.

There's even a whole class of motorcycles (called touring models) that have been tailor-made to suit this type of long-distance adventure riding. Rather than prizing sleek designs and acceleration, touring motorcycles bring more lavish creature comforts to the saddle, incorporating larger gas tanks, more storage, and often adding comfortable pillion riding features behind the main seat.

Whether you own a touring model or a dirt bike, hitting the open road is a rewarding experience that can't be replicated in your backyard. Fortunately, there are many options for outfitting your bike for comfort, distance, and style, regardless of the motorcycle you drive.