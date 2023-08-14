The Top 5 Best Motorcycle Phone Mounts For Your Ride
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
These days, it's hard to go anywhere without your phone, even when riding on your motorcycle. You could keep your phone in your pocket, which can get very uncomfortable on longer drives, or in your saddle bag, making it hard to access quickly. That's why a lot of motorcyclists will mount the phone directly onto their handlebars.
Mounting your phone to your bike has several advantages. While you should never use it to text while riding or do anything else that may distract you, a smartphone can offer information that the limited instruments on most motorcycle dashboards won't. It's especially useful for navigating, whether you're using Waze, Google Maps, Apple Maps, or any other app. Phones can also pair with wireless headphones or even your helmet if you need to make an important call.
However, the vibrations caused by mounting a phone on a moving motorcycle can be hazardous to the internal components of your device, especially the sensitive parts of its camera. Keep that in mind if you do decide to mount your phone. If you choose to mount it anyway, you'll want to get a mount that stabilizes your phone as much as possible, minimizing vibrations and protecting it from falling off your bike at high speeds.
You'll want a mount that is as durable as it is secure, and depending on how handy you are, you may want one that isn't too complicated to attach to your handlebars. To help you pick the right one, here are the five best motorcycle phone mounts for your ride.
Peak Design SlimLink
If you don't have a lot of handlebar space, the Peak Design SlimLink is a great choice, thanks to how little room it takes up. Its minimalist design both looks sleek and stays out of the way. The mount uses magnets to securely lock your phone into place, which is nice because it saves you time from having to twist your phone tightly into place or finagle it into elastic straps every time you get on and off your bike (which is even more cumbersome to do if you're wearing motorcycle gloves). Even better, the magnetic grip also reduces vibrations that could damage your phone.
Another perk to the mount is that it can be oriented in both portrait and landscape mode, depending on your preference. In general, Peak Design makes well-built products with high-quality materials, and the SlimLink mount is no exception. If you're wondering if this superior phone mount has a catch, it does: the magnet it uses to keep your device in place must attach to a specialized phone case.
Not only is this an extra cost (depending on your phone, it can be around $40), but there aren't cases that fit all types of phones, especially Android, so make sure this mount is compatible with your device before purchasing. The MSRP for the Peak Design SlimLink Motorcycle Bar Mount is $99.99, but you can find it on Amazon for $69.95.
Rokform Pro Series
The Rokform Pro Series of motorcycle perch mounts is a very secure way to attach your phone to your bike, thanks to its durable twist mount. The mount also uses a magnet and lanyard for extra layers of protection. It can pivot 75 degrees and rotate a full 360 degrees, allowing you to orient your phone however you'd like.
With an included wrench, you can quickly install the mount, which has a "universal" fit that can safely attach to most handlebars (any that are between 1.45 and 1.65 inches thick). You can also buy several accessories with the mount, including clutch and brake lever attachments that allow you to keep the mount near the rest of your controls if you're riding a Harley, a Metric, or an Indian. You can also buy a sport utility belt clip and, importantly, a vibration dampener to further stabilize your mounted phone.
Unfortunately, you'll also need to buy a specialized phone case that will twist and attach to the Rokform Pro mount. The Rokform Pro comes in two colors — black and polished aluminum — which should blend in with most bikes. One notable downside when comparing the mount to others is its steep cost: a Rokform Pro will set you back $120. But if keeping your phone stable and secure is important to you, it'll be money well spent.
Quad Lock Handlebar Mount
The Quad Lock Handlebar Mount is a straightforward but sturdy option. Its slim design leaves plenty of room for other accessories, and it's very easy to install. Its dual-stage lock is built from tough glass-filled nylon and stainless steel, and it can rotate 360 degrees.
Like some similar products, you'll need a specialized Quad Lock case that fits the mount. While this ensures your phone is as stable as possible, you'll need to buy a specialized case and keep your phone within it while riding. Unfortunately, some phones — including several Android models — won't fit into a specialized Quad Lock case, although a universal adapter may solve the issue.
Since you have to twist the phone into place, obstructions on your bike may limit where you can position it. The Quad Lock costs $50, though you'll want to spend an additional $20 on the vibration dampener so that your phone stays as stable as possible at high speeds and on bumpy roads.
Ram Mounts X-Grip
Ram Mounts manufactures the X-Grip series for mounting tablets, phones, and other accessories in various settings, and its handlebar mount — which uses a U-Bolt base — is one of the best on the market. Made from high–strength composite, stainless steel, and powder-coated, marine-grade aluminum, the X-Grip can withstand all the elements while keeping your phone mounted, which is great if you like to take your bike through harsh environments.
Its X-shaped design with rubber caps holds your phone in place while keeping nearly all of the screen visible, which is the whole point of keeping your phone on the dash in the first place. One nice perk is that Ram Mounts offers a lifetime guarantee for the mount.
The mount isn't necessarily perfect, however. According to some reviewers and customers, the X-Grip is best suited for thinner handlebars and may tend to slip over time. Depending on how rough your rides tend to be, this could be the case for most mounts, though. The large-sized Ram Mounts X-Grip handlebar mount retails for $71.49, while its regular-sized option is just a few dollars less.
Sena Powerpro
If you're looking for a mount that will also keep your phone charged during long trips, the Sena Powerpro has what you're looking for. Its built-in 10,000-mAh battery can charge most phones up to five times and can be recharged using a USB port on your bike. You can probably use that port to charge your phone directly, but if you're looking to avoid extra cables dangling around your handlebars, this mount is extremely useful. It's also water resistant and comes with a one-year warranty.
However, it's fairly bulky, weighing 10.5 ounces and measuring nearly five inches long. Another drawback is that it doesn't easily rotate to landscape mode. If you do plan on buying the Sena Powerpro, you're better off getting it directly from the manufacturer, where it's currently on sale for $35 (its MSRP is $69). For some strange reason, Amazon is offering it for a considerably higher price.