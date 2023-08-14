The Top 5 Best Motorcycle Phone Mounts For Your Ride

These days, it's hard to go anywhere without your phone, even when riding on your motorcycle. You could keep your phone in your pocket, which can get very uncomfortable on longer drives, or in your saddle bag, making it hard to access quickly.​​ That's why a lot of motorcyclists will mount the phone directly onto their handlebars.

Mounting your phone to your bike has several advantages. While you should never use it to text while riding or do anything else that may distract you, a smartphone can offer information that the limited instruments on most motorcycle dashboards won't. It's especially useful for navigating, whether you're using Waze, Google Maps, Apple Maps, or any other app. Phones can also pair with wireless headphones or even your helmet if you need to make an important call.

However, the vibrations caused by mounting a phone on a moving motorcycle can be hazardous to the internal components of your device, especially the sensitive parts of its camera. Keep that in mind if you do decide to mount your phone. If you choose to mount it anyway, you'll want to get a mount that stabilizes your phone as much as possible, minimizing vibrations and protecting it from falling off your bike at high speeds.

You'll want a mount that is as durable as it is secure, and depending on how handy you are, you may want one that isn't too complicated to attach to your handlebars. To help you pick the right one, here are the five best motorcycle phone mounts for your ride.