Are Yamaha's FZ And MT Motorcycles The Same? Here's What You Need To Know

Like any other automaker, Yamaha's motorcycle lineup has evolved over the years. Some models, like the powerful V-MAX and legendary YZF-R6 sport bike, didn't survive the evolutionary process. Meanwhile, new models, like the MT-Series, sprang up, focusing on what Yamaha calls "Kodo," the "Soul Beat" of the motorcycle engine. Still, other name plates like FZ and Fazer were applied to Yamahas from the MT-Series specific to the United States.

When Yamaha launched the MT-09, Yamaha Motor USA opted to replace the MT with the letters FZ (via CycleNews). The USA naming convention stuck with the FZ-09 and later continued with the FZ-07 and FZ-10 as they were released during the years that followed.

There's really not much to differentiate between the FZ and MT-Series Yamahas of the same class. Ultimately, a 2017 FZ-09 is the same as a 2017 MT-09, and so on, aside from any regional differences required to meet homologation criteria for racing efforts.