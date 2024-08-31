4 Popular Alternatives To The Yamaha MT-07

Searching through online forums in search of suitable motorcycles to act as Yamaha MT-07 alternatives led to a number of interesting options. A few suggestions, such as the Honda CB650R, Aprilia Tuono 660, Yamaha Ténéré 700, and KTM 690 Enduro R were quickly eliminated as reasonable alternatives to the $8,199 MT-07 based on price alone. Too bad, because, like the MT-07, the Honda CB650R is one of the best naked bikes you can buy.

The good news is that other motorcycles with impressive features carry a reasonable MSRP compared to the MT-07, and one popular alternative is less expensive. Four popular MT-07 alternatives made our list, including the Suzuki SV650, Triumph Trident 660, Kawasaki Z650, and Yamaha XSR700.

These motorcycles, listed from cheapest to most expensive, feature engine displacements ranging from 645cc to 689cc, with a mix of V-twin, inline twin, and three-cylinder engine layouts. To keep the comparison equitable, we've only included currently available models with anti-lock braking systems, since the 2024 Yamaha MT-07 comes with ABS as standard equipment.