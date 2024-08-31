4 Popular Alternatives To The Yamaha MT-07
Searching through online forums in search of suitable motorcycles to act as Yamaha MT-07 alternatives led to a number of interesting options. A few suggestions, such as the Honda CB650R, Aprilia Tuono 660, Yamaha Ténéré 700, and KTM 690 Enduro R were quickly eliminated as reasonable alternatives to the $8,199 MT-07 based on price alone. Too bad, because, like the MT-07, the Honda CB650R is one of the best naked bikes you can buy.
The good news is that other motorcycles with impressive features carry a reasonable MSRP compared to the MT-07, and one popular alternative is less expensive. Four popular MT-07 alternatives made our list, including the Suzuki SV650, Triumph Trident 660, Kawasaki Z650, and Yamaha XSR700.
These motorcycles, listed from cheapest to most expensive, feature engine displacements ranging from 645cc to 689cc, with a mix of V-twin, inline twin, and three-cylinder engine layouts. To keep the comparison equitable, we've only included currently available models with anti-lock braking systems, since the 2024 Yamaha MT-07 comes with ABS as standard equipment.
The Suzuki SV650: the Yamaha MT-07's least expensive popular alternative
Suzuki lists the base MSRP for the 2024 SV650 ABS at $7,949. With its 645cc 90-degree liquid-cooled V-twin (also known as an L-twin) engine, which Suzuki says "produces strong, torque-rich horsepower," harkens back to the V-twin MT-01 design and the origins of the MT-07 lineage. If the objective for an MT-07 alternative is avoiding its aggressive styling that some find unpleasant, the Suzuki SV650 offers a more mainstream style. It was also one of the most mentioned alternatives on forums where members asked for suggestions.
The Suzuki SV650 is a true naked bike, lacking fairings, windscreens, headlight cowlings, and engine coverings. Its trellis-style tubular-steel frame is clearly visible, as are the V-twin's cylinder casings and two-into-one exhaust system. The SV650 ranks as one of the most affordable Suzukis for new riders, but its value is based on more than its low MSRP. Its torquey V-twin and Suzuki's Low RPM Assist help prevent stalling the engine during low speed maneuvers, making it easier to ride for beginners and experienced riders alike.
The Triumph Trident 660: a different MT-07 alternative
If your quest to find an MT-07 alternative involves the desire for something different from Japanese-based motorcycle brands, consider the Triumph Trident 660. With an MSRP of $8,595, the Trident 660 is one of the best Triumph motorcycles for beginners, and offers a classic style all its own.
Trident 660 tech features include switchable traction control and two selectable ride modes. The two ride modes are Road and Rain. The "My Triumph Connectivity" system is available as an option. The bike has a 660cc inline three-cylinder with dual overhead camshafts and liquid cooling. While its tubular steel frame is visible, its appearance is subdued and less industrial than the SV650's trellis-style architecture. A minimalist headlight and multi-function color display screen adorn the front, while a swingarm-mounted fender and license plate bracket carry the spartan theme to the rear.
In contrast to the Trident's primarily blacked-out base color scheme, the stainless steel three-into-one exhaust system and matching single sided silencer provide a bit of flash. Additional color schemes that add bits of Triumph Racing Yellow or Diablo Red (shown above) and larger gas tank graphics are available for an additional $125. However, these additional color patches pale in comparison to the MT-07's Cyan and Team Yamaha Blue options, but maybe that's a good thing.
The Kawasaki Z650: a naked Ninja alternative to the MT-07
The 2024 Kawasaki Z650 carries an MSRP of $8,649 when equipped with ABS. While the first two MT-07 alternatives on our list were somewhat beginner-friendly, the Z650 borrows its liquid cooled 649cc two-cylinder engine design directly from the Kawasaki Ninja 650. As such, the Z650 is likely more suitable for seasoned motorcycle riders.
The Z650 not only shares the two-cylinder four-stroke engine design with the MT-07, it also features a similarly aggressive style. However, a Candy Persimmon Red and Ebony paint scheme is the only option other than the subdued Metallic Matte Gray and Flat Black option (shown above).
The technology built into the Kawasaki Z650 surpasses that found on other MT-07 alternatives. In addition to a color TFT display screen, the Z650 offers smartphone connectivity via "Rideology the App." When connected to the app, phone notifications such as incoming texts and calls display on the information screen.
Yamaha fans consider the XSR700 a popular MT-07 alternative
If the only thing holding you back from loving the Yamaha MT-07 is its funky persona, consider the more conservative style of the $8,899 2024 Yamaha XSR700. It features the same 689cc liquid-cooled inline-twin with eight valves and dual overhead camshafts as the MT-07.
In addition, they share similar suspension specs with 41-millimeter telescopic forks up front and a single rear shock, each providing 5.1 inches of travel. However, the MT-07 rear shock provides adjustable preload and rebound damping. While the caster angle of the MT-07 is 24.8 degrees compared to the 25-degree angle of the XSR700, that minor difference still results in 3.5 inches of trail on both bikes.
If you're looking for your first street bike, or stepping up to a more powerful machine, the XSR700 – like the MT-07 – is a good bike for beginners and seasoned riders alike. Ground clearance on both Yamaha's measures 5.5 inches, but the XSR700's seat height is 1.2 inches taller at 32.9 inches. It's also 4 pounds heavier, weighing 410 pounds "wet" (ready to ride, full of fuel) compared to the MT-07's 406-pound wet weight.
The 2024 Yamaha XSR700 only comes in Raven black, but the cast aluminum light-gold rims, retro tank graphics, and metallic exhaust provide enough contrast to keep it visually interesting. The round information display is a nice retro touch while providing enough information, such as speed, rpm, air temperature, fuel level, and gear selection, to enjoy the ride.