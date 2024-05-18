Is Yamaha's MT-07 A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What You Need To Know

While 300cc bikes might be good starter motorcycles for new riders, many people want to eventually move on to bigger and stronger bikes. That's why Motorcycle News calls the MT-07 a good first big bike, and notes there aren't many better options available than the MT-07 in the same category of engine displacement. If you're moving on from a smaller bike, this is a good stepping stone that could grow into your main bike if you don't plan on moving up the ladder further into 1,000cc bikes.

The MT-07 is comparable to the Suzuki SV650 and Kawasaki Ninja 650, so it's a fine alternative to those bikes if you find a better price or prefer the shape of the Yamaha. The MT-07's MSRP begins at $8,199, so while it's not a budget bike, it doesn't cross the $10,000 mark either. Rider Magazine's reviewer notes they spent eight hours riding the bike and never felt uncomfortable. The review calls it "forgiving to new riders" and "thrilling" for veterans, so it could very easily be a bike you stick with for years to come.

Stalling shouldn't be much of an issue either, as the low-end torque just about eliminates the need to rev the engine to get going. This is good news for new riders who aren't comfortable with riding yet, as you can even get going from the second gear. That forgiving nature makes it good to learn with, but you just have to be aware it's not as light and easy to handle as some smaller bikes.