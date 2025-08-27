2025 Honda NT1100 Vs. 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100: Is It Worth The Extra Money?

When the folks at Kawasaki and Honda recently released new sporty touring bikes, I was intrigued. And when it turned out that both bikes were available for me to test at the same time, it seemed the universe was setting me up for a "comparison" test. I would ride them both, back-to-back, on the same highways, city streets, and back roads. "Excellent!" I thought, "I'll see which one is best in a head-to-head battle!" But that was a bit ambitious on my part. Especially since these two bikes aren't quite in the same class.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

The Honda NT1100 is a new-to-America sport-touring bike with an impressive features list for the money. It's built on the same platform as the Africa Twin and if you don't count Honda's adventure/dual sport offerings, the NT makes a nice bridge between smaller adventure bikes and big flagship bikes like the Gold Wing.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

The Kawasaki Versys, though, is much better established here in the U.S. There are several available sizes of the Versys, including the 1100 which has been updated with more power for 2025. It comes at a much higher price than the NT1100 though. Dollar for dollar, the Honda Africa Twin (especially the Sport ES trim) is a better rival for the Versys, but the Africa Twin is aimed a bit more at mixed-road riding with knobby tires and wire wheels for off-roading. So, we're left in a bit of an in-between space.