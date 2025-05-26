2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Review: The Sport-Touring Bike That Changed My Mind

For the third time in less than an hour, I was pulled over on the side of the road in white-out fog conditions. I was layered up with all my winter riding gear, my winter riding gloves, and my thickest wool socks. Even with the heated grips on, none of it was enough to keep me from shivering in the 37-degree temperatures on Angeles Crest Highway. I had to stop periodically to take my hands out of my gloves and warm them next to the Kawasaki's engine block. That's how my day on the all-new 2025 Ninja 1100SX SE started, but it was far from over.

I had decided to take Kawasaki's "Advanced Sport Tourer" on a camping trip via my favorite local mountain pass, testing out all the 1100SX's new features like the new larger engine, the new suspension, and the new quick shifter. If my fingers went numb though, I probably wasn't going to make it in one piece. So, I abandoned the mountain path to my camping destination and opted for the high-desert highway instead. A few hours later and about 100 miles south of my destination, the winds had picked up, pushing the Ninja hard left and hard right with no warning. I had a new problem.