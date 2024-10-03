2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Everything You Need To Know

If you have considered getting yourself a capable sports tourer motorcycle, chances are, you will have looked at the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX as one of your probable options. While the Ninja 1000SX is definitely a great motorcycle, Kawasaki recently took covers off a new sports touring motorcycle — the Ninja 1100SX — as part of its 2025 model refresh, which also saw the company introduce the Versys 1100. This brand new bike succeeds the 2024 Ninja 1000SX and comes loaded with several upgrades and feature additions. There are two models of the Ninja 1100SX: a standard model and the higher-end 1100SX SE model that gets a few additional extras.

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is visually identical to its 1,000 cc predecessor, making it difficult for most laymen to even distinguish between the two. In fact, at first glance, the physical differences between these models boils down to their different paint and sticker jobs. However, there are several internal changes for the 2025 Ninja 1100SX, the most important of which comes down to the engine.

If not already evident from the naming scheme, the most significant change for the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX comes in the form of a larger, higher-capacity engine. It is this increased cubic capacity that prompted Kawasaki to call it an 1100 instead of the 1000. Other changes to the motorcycle include an improved quick shifter and the addition of a USB-C port for connecting smartphones. There is also a brand new Öhlins rear suspension and upgraded Brembo front brakes on the top SE model.

Let us now take a more detailed look at the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX, so that you can decide whether or not to consider this motorcycle as your next sports tourer.