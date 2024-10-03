2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Everything You Need To Know
If you have considered getting yourself a capable sports tourer motorcycle, chances are, you will have looked at the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX as one of your probable options. While the Ninja 1000SX is definitely a great motorcycle, Kawasaki recently took covers off a new sports touring motorcycle — the Ninja 1100SX — as part of its 2025 model refresh, which also saw the company introduce the Versys 1100. This brand new bike succeeds the 2024 Ninja 1000SX and comes loaded with several upgrades and feature additions. There are two models of the Ninja 1100SX: a standard model and the higher-end 1100SX SE model that gets a few additional extras.
The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is visually identical to its 1,000 cc predecessor, making it difficult for most laymen to even distinguish between the two. In fact, at first glance, the physical differences between these models boils down to their different paint and sticker jobs. However, there are several internal changes for the 2025 Ninja 1100SX, the most important of which comes down to the engine.
If not already evident from the naming scheme, the most significant change for the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX comes in the form of a larger, higher-capacity engine. It is this increased cubic capacity that prompted Kawasaki to call it an 1100 instead of the 1000. Other changes to the motorcycle include an improved quick shifter and the addition of a USB-C port for connecting smartphones. There is also a brand new Öhlins rear suspension and upgraded Brembo front brakes on the top SE model.
Let us now take a more detailed look at the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX, so that you can decide whether or not to consider this motorcycle as your next sports tourer.
How much power does the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX make?
Kawasaki's 2024 edition Ninja 1000SX featured a 1,043 cc, four-stroke, in-line engine with a 77mm bore and 56mm stroke. The 2025 Ninja 1100SX's engine is derived from the same unit but now has a revised 59mm stroke. In line with this, the cubic capacity of the engine has gone up from 1,043 cc to 1,099 cc, thereby prompting Kawasaki to change the model numbering from 1000SX to 1100SX.
While an increase in cubic capacity usually results in higher power output, that doesn't seem to be the case with the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX. While its predecessor had roughly 140 horsepower at 10,000 RPM, the 2025 model has slightly less with 134 horsepower at 9000 RPM. However, the 1100SX scores over the 1000SX in its torque figures, which have gone up slightly from 81.7 lb-ft to 83.2 lb-ft.
While these numbers may make it seem that the Ninja 1100SX is a bit of a downgrade from its predecessor, Kawasaki asserts that this revised setup offers riders better performance and torque all through the engine's rev range, making the motorcycle an even better tourer than the Ninja 1000SX.
Along with the increased stroke, Kawasaki has made several refinements to the engine, including a secondary balancer that minimizes excess vibration. The revised 38mm throttle bore also improves low and mid-range engine response and is also lightweight, ending up saving approximately 130g. Kawasaki has also revised the ECU settings on the Ninja 1100SX for better performance compared to the older model.
All new quick shifter, rear suspension, and front brakes
The upgrades demonstrated with the 2025 Ninja 1100SX lineup have refined and enhanced the already very capable Ninja 1000SX. Take the Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) technology, a contactless quick shifter system that enables swift, seamless, clutchless upshifts and downshifts. While the Ninja 1000SX did come with this feature, on the 2025 Ninja 1100SX model, the KQS feature can function at much lower RPMs than before. Kawasaki asserts that this small change alone enhances the versatility of the Ninja 1100SX.
The top-end SE model gets several additional upgrades over the older Ninja 1000SX and the standard Ninja 1100SX models. These include an upgraded front braking system from Brembo that improves performance, and heated grips.
The rear suspension setup on the Ninja 1100SX SE features an Öhlins S46 rear shock that integrates a large 46mm piston. Kawasaki claims that this revised suspension setup contributes to a more supple ride. When riding with luggage, the remote preload adjuster of the new Öhlins rear shock makes it easy for riders to adjust ride settings without the need for separate tools. As for the front suspension setup, the 2025 model retains the same 41mm inverted fork seen on its predecessor with features like stepless compression and rebound damping.
Another fresh addition to the 2025 Ninja 1100SX models is a USB Type-C port, which lets you connect most modern smartphones to the motorcycle. Kawasaki has also updated its Rideology app with new features like voice command, GPS ride log, and navigation.
Other features, pricing, and availability
The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX retains most of the features we saw on its predecessor. These include Kawasaki Traction Control, an advanced corner management function, Kawasaki's proprietary ABS system called Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), and several ride modes. The motorcycle also gets additional features like electronic cruise control, a full-color TFT meter, a four-way adjustable windscreen, and LED lighting all around.
As outlined earlier, Kawasaki will sell the 2025 Ninja 1100SX models in two variants. The first variant is the base Ninja 1100SX ABS option that has an MSRP of $13,699 and comes in Metallic Carbon Gray and Metallic Diablo Black. It is interesting to note that Kawasaki has decided against hiking the price of the 2025 Ninja 1100SX over the 2024 Ninja 1000SX, which retails for the same $13,699 price tag.
The second, more expensive option is called the Ninja 1100SX SE ABS and will set you back by $15,399. It comes in Emerald Blazed Green and Metallic Diablo Black. Both Kawasaki motorcycles are expected to reach U.S. showrooms by Winter 2025.