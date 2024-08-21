Everything We Know About The New Kawasaki Versys 1100
Speculation is running wild with the news of an upcoming sport touring model replacing the current Kawasaki Versys. There has been no official word from the manufacturer, but a big clue was discovered in Australia that confirms an upcoming 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 S is replacing the current Versys 1000 S. For new road vehicles to be sold legally in the land down under, they must first meet several requirements to be included in the Register of Approved Vehicles (RAV). When Kawasaki submitted the paperwork for its new model, industry insiders and enthusiasts began pondering what sort of surprises, if any, might be in store.
The Japanese company offers different variations of the Versys across the world. For example, Australia receives the Versys 1000 S, while the U.S. features the Versys 1000 SE LT+. These models are so far comparable, but the change in name has some wondering if Kawasaki might be beefing up the power in its new model or up to something else. As it stands, Kawasaki is just one of nine brands that make 1000cc motorcycles, and the race for more horsepower continues to escalate across the industry. While the attention is currently on the Australian version of the Versys, it would follow that other regions of the globe like the U.S. might also see changes in a 2025 iteration.
Will the new Kawasaki Versys 1100 have greater displacement?
Currently, the Versys 1000 SE LT features a 1,043cc four-cylinder engine with 75.2 pound-feet of torque. While some critics agree the adventure bike remains capable, certain competitors offer more displacement in theirs. Honda's Africa Twin adventure bike, for example, runs a 1,083cc engine. This might lead you to wonder if Kawasaki might up the ante with the new Versys 1100. After all, the 2016 CRF1000L Africa Twin featured 998cc's before Honda released the CRF1100L Africa Twin with a larger 1083cc engine. It's adventure motorcycles like these that are tempting riders to trade in their cruisers.
Another thought to consider, is that the same powerplant for the Versys is also used in other Kawasaki models like the Ninja 1000SX, which is one of the fastest Kawasaki motorcycles. So if this model does get an upgrade, it could mean that other bikes in the Kawasaki line up could, too.
Although the paperwork has been handed into the Australian Government, the new identifier (KLZ1100B, which is the Versys 1100) still lacks the typically robust list of details found in filings of this type, so many of these questions are still shrouded in mystery. This alternatively has left some to assume that no major changes are coming to the Versys 1100 S. At this point, only Kawasaki knows for sure.