Everything We Know About The New Kawasaki Versys 1100

Speculation is running wild with the news of an upcoming sport touring model replacing the current Kawasaki Versys. There has been no official word from the manufacturer, but a big clue was discovered in Australia that confirms an upcoming 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 S is replacing the current Versys 1000 S. For new road vehicles to be sold legally in the land down under, they must first meet several requirements to be included in the Register of Approved Vehicles (RAV). When Kawasaki submitted the paperwork for its new model, industry insiders and enthusiasts began pondering what sort of surprises, if any, might be in store.

The Japanese company offers different variations of the Versys across the world. For example, Australia receives the Versys 1000 S, while the U.S. features the Versys 1000 SE LT+. These models are so far comparable, but the change in name has some wondering if Kawasaki might be beefing up the power in its new model or up to something else. As it stands, Kawasaki is just one of nine brands that make 1000cc motorcycles, and the race for more horsepower continues to escalate across the industry. While the attention is currently on the Australian version of the Versys, it would follow that other regions of the globe like the U.S. might also see changes in a 2025 iteration.