12 Of The Best Kawasaki Motorcycles For City Riding

Hailing from Japan and offering a diverse range of motorcycles in its current lineup, Kawasaki has plenty of fans for good reason. Many of its current models are offered at competitive prices and boast ample power, appealing style, and technology designed to improve the everyday riding experience. Riders looking for the ideal city steed need a mix of all of these things and more, and Kawasaki offers them plenty of options for 2025.

From retro-styled models that hark back to the brand's early designs to cutting-edge models designed around the latest technology, Kawasaki's city-ready bikes are varied in both nature and price. We've picked out a selection of 12 models from across its current lineup, with the aim of representing as much of the variety on offer as possible. Each of these models is recommended by Kawasaki as being suitable for city riding, and many are also suitable for beginner or less experienced riders.