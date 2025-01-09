12 Of The Best Kawasaki Motorcycles For City Riding
Hailing from Japan and offering a diverse range of motorcycles in its current lineup, Kawasaki has plenty of fans for good reason. Many of its current models are offered at competitive prices and boast ample power, appealing style, and technology designed to improve the everyday riding experience. Riders looking for the ideal city steed need a mix of all of these things and more, and Kawasaki offers them plenty of options for 2025.
From retro-styled models that hark back to the brand's early designs to cutting-edge models designed around the latest technology, Kawasaki's city-ready bikes are varied in both nature and price. We've picked out a selection of 12 models from across its current lineup, with the aim of representing as much of the variety on offer as possible. Each of these models is recommended by Kawasaki as being suitable for city riding, and many are also suitable for beginner or less experienced riders.
Kawasaki Z125 Pro
With an accessible starting price and enough power to zip through urban traffic, the Kawasaki Z125 Pro makes a solid entry point for newcomers to the brand. For 2025, it's available for $3,699 excluding destination charges. Its modest power means that it's best suited for slower speed roads — buyers looking for a highway commuter have plenty of other options further up Kawasaki's lineup — but its four-stroke single cylinder engine is no slouch.
It's available in three colors for the 2025 model year: Pearl Lava Orange, Metallic Matte Old School Green, and Cypher Camo Beige. The Z125 Pro's curb weight of around 225 pounds makes it one of the lighter models in Kawasaki's lineup, and therefore a good choice for riders who don't want the hassle of a heavier, bulkier bike. There are plenty of pricier, more powerful Kawasaki bikes available in the brand's current range, but for those who don't mind — or perhaps prefer — the modest power output, the Z125 Pro is well worth considering.
Kawasaki W230 ABS
A brand new model for the 2025 model year, the Kawasaki W230 ABS combines old-school looks with modern power and reliability. It's the latest in a long line of W-Series motorcycles, with the line stretching back many decades. Its design is inspired by its predecessors, to the point where it's not immediately obvious that this is a motorcycle manufactured in 2025 at first glance. Yet, it is very much a contemporary model, and it starts at $5,599 excluding destination fees for the 2025 model year.
The W230's looks aren't the only reason to consider it. Its 233cc four-stroke engine will provide enough grunt for everyday urban riding, and it comes with ABS as standard. It's also relatively lightweight, with a curb weight of roughly 315 pounds. Only one colorway is available for 2025, a two-tone finish called Metallic Ocean Blue/Ebony. Riding a classic motorcycle is great when you're not relying on it day to day, but that fun can quickly disappear if something breaks on your morning commute. With the W230, Kawasaki offers riders the best of both worlds, and it does so at an affordable price to boot.
Kawasaki Ninja 500
The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is the most affordable, accessible model in the Ninja series for 2025, offering riders a mix of power and everyday usability. It starts at $5,299 excluding fees for the non-ABS model, while riders wanting ABS will need to shell out at least $5,699 excluding fees. For their money, they receive a motorcycle with 51 hp and a top speed well into triple digits. That makes it well suited to riders who regularly need to do highway mileage but don't want to cough up the cash for a pricier model in the Ninja range.
Features like smartphone connectivity lets riders of the Ninja 500 track their commutes, and the onboard Economical Riding indicator makes it easier for them to reduce their gas bill. As a bonus, the Ninja 500 looks suitably sporty for a member of the Ninja family, particularly in the Lime Green race team tribute livery of the Ninja 500 KRT Edition, which can be bought for $5,499 excluding fees.
Kawasaki Eliminator
With its 451cc parallel twin engine and optional ABS, the Kawasaki Eliminator is a capable cruiser that retails from $6,499, excluding destination charge, for the 2025 model year. The cheapest variant comes without ABS — adding it as an option will push the bike's price up to $6,799 (again sans destination). It comes with standard features including smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki's Rideology app, which lets riders track and review their rides as well as access vehicle records and service logs.
A choice of two colors is available, either Pearl Sand Khaki or Metallic Flat Spark Black. The Eliminator should suit riders of a range of sizes thanks to Kawasaki's Ergo-Fit system, which is essentially a set of adjustable parts including the handlebar and seat that's designed to ensure the bike is as comfortable to ride as possible. Perhaps the biggest mark against the Eliminator's appeal is that there are so many other options out there for city riders, many of which offer extra power or more unique design for a similar price. Those rivals can be found both within Kawasaki's lineup and within those of its rivals.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R ABS
Offering riders additional horsepower compared to the Ninja 500 but with a corresponding increase in price, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R ABS starts at $8,999 excluding fees for 2025. There's 56 hp on tap from the 399cc four-cylinder engine, up from 51 hp in the Ninja 500. Notably, the Ninja's 500's engine is also down two cylinders compared to the Ninja ZX-4R ABS. The small amount of added power might not be all that consequential for everyday riding, but it's still a step up nonetheless.
The Ninja ZX-4R ABS also comes with an appealing equipment list, including standard ABS as per its name, traction control, smartphone connectivity, and an economical riding indicator to help minimize fuel costs on everyday journeys. Buyers get a choice of precisely one colorway for the standard Ninja ZX-4R ABS, Metallic Spark Black, although the pricier ZX-4RR ABS and ZX-4RR KRT Edition ABS are available in Metallic Matte Whitish Silver and Lime Green respectively.
Kawasaki Vulcan S
The Kawasaki Vulcan S starts at $7,399 for the non-ABS model and $7,899 for the ABS model, both prices excluding destination charge. Its 649cc parallel twin engine is larger and heavier than many of the other city-friendly motorcycles in Kawsaki's lineup, in fact the bike is overall heavier than many of Kawasaki's similarly powerful models. While the engine might be larger, riders should still be able to keep their fuel bills reasonable thanks to the inclusion of Kawsaki's economical riding indicator as standard.
Also standard is the brand's Ergo-Fit system, with various adjustment points around the bike so that riders of all sizes can find their ideal riding position. With a seat height of 27.8 inches, the Vulcan S is on the lower side compared to other models here, and so is potentially a better option for riders with shorter legs. Although it looks a little more distinctive than some of Kawasaki's other models, the Vulcan S' available paint schemes are still understated, with a two-tone matte gray colorway with red accents available, plus an all-black option.
Kawasaki Z650RS ABS
Several current Kawasaki models combine classic looks with modern power and convenience, giving city riders looking for something a little different a more reliable alternative to a genuine classic bike. Many of those models offer modern features too, such as ABS and traction control. One such current model is the Kawasaki Z650RS ABS, which starts at $8,899 excluding destination fee for the 2025 model year.
While its retro appearance is undoubtedly the main selling point over a more modern looking model, the brand's suite of everyday features makes this more than a simple tribute to the classics. The bike's 649cc parallel twin engine churns out 67 hp, though given its curb weight of 412 pounds, the Z650RS ABS is no pocket rocket. That heft, combined with a seat height of 31.5 inches, means that small riders might want to look elsewhere, although Kawasaki notes that the bike's seat height is still lower than average for its segment.
Kawasaki W800 ABS
The Kawasaki W800 is an older model in the brand's lineup, but the latest Kawasaki W800 ABS still has plenty to offer riders. Its 773cc parallel twin engine provides plenty of poke, although Kawasaki has not disclosed an official horsepower output. ABS is available as standard, but otherwise the standard equipment list is fairly short. There's no traction control nor smartphone connectivity to be found here. Whether that's a good or bad thing is down to a rider's personal preferences.
Plenty of riders have indeed been won over by the brand's various W-series models over the decades, with the W800 ABS paying homage to those earlier models through its styling. It takes inspiration from the W1, an iconic model that helped Kawasaki launch its brand onto the world stage. The heritage connection, ample power, and classic looks all make the W800 ABS an appealing choice, but it doesn't come cheap. A starting MSRP of $10,399 excluding destination charge for 2025 means that there are plenty of more affordable options for urban riders within the brand's lineup.
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Acting as a middle ground between the Ninja 500 and the more powerful, larger displacement models in the Ninja lineup, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 can be looked at in two ways. It's either a compromise or the best of both worlds, being more powerful than its smaller-displacement sibling but also pricier. For 2025, it starts at $8,299 for the non-ABS model or $8,899, both prices excluding a destination fee of roughly $650 depending upon your local dealership.
Its 649cc parallel-twin engine delivers 67 hp, and it's available in eye-catching colorways including an orange, black, and purple tricolor finish. So, you'll be able to zip through urban traffic and look good while doing it, although unless you spend most of your time on the highway, cheaper Kawasaki models will be just as capable on the morning commute. It's a good option for less experienced riders who want a beginner-friendly bike with a decent chunk of power, but it's no magic replacement for the thrills of a larger Ninja model.
Kawasaki Z500 ABS
Another model suited for less experienced riders is the Kawasaki Z500 ABS, which starts at $5,599 excluding fees. The brand says that the bike's styling delivers "style and attitude," and it's hard to disagree. Yet, with a 451cc parallel-twin engine making 51 hp, it's still accessible enough for newer riders to enjoy. Alongside those looks comes a generous list of standard equipment, with smartphone connectivity, an economical riding indicator, ABS, and Kawasaki's Ergo-Fit adjustment system all available.
A 366-pound curb weight makes the Z500 ABS a little lighter than the Z650RS ABS, but still no featherweight. Like all Kawasaki models, it's available with a list of official accessories, which include metallic lower cowling retailing for $360, a protective cover retailing for $185, and an extended reach seat retailing for $286. Get liberal with the accessories list and the bike's final price can considerably increase, but it's still one of the more affordable models in the brand's lineup given the power and equipment on offer.
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX ABS
While it's not beginner friendly in the same way as lower-displacement Ninja models are, the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX ABS makes a highly capable companion for the more experienced owner. The brand pitches it as being ideal for weekend escapes, but it'll serve just as well for urban riders looking for a mix of power and technology. Its equipment list is impressive, with cruise control and cornering management available as well as more common features like traction control and smartphone connectivity.
The bike's 1,099cc four-cylinder engine pushes out 134 hp, making it significantly more potent than the other Ninja models listed here. It's hard to argue that said power is in any way necessary for city riding, but that's beside the point. This isn't a bike you buy out of pure necessity — it's one that you buy because you want the extra power and can afford to pay a premium for it. That premium is a significant one too, with the Ninja 1100SX ABS starting at $13,699 excluding destination fee for the 2025 model year.
Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic
Some of Kawasaki's contemporary models combine old-school looks with new-school technology, but the Vulcan 900 Classic sticks firmly with the old-school. Unlike many of the brand's other models, extras like ABS and traction control are not available. That lack of assists, combined with its power, means that it's not recommended for beginner riders. A 903cc V-twin engine sits at the heart of the bike, with its power put to the ground via a sticky 18 centimeter rear tire.
For 2025, the standard Vulcan 900 Classic is available with just one colorway, Metallic Carbon Gray/Phantom Blue, but plenty of accessories are available. Bags, additional chrome trim, and a GPS mount can all be optionally fitted by riders with suitably generous budgets, although the base bike isn't cheap to begin with. A starting MSRP of $9,399 and suggested destination charge takes the Vulcan 900 Classic into five-figure territory even without options, while buyers who choose the Vulcan 900 Classic LT variant will add a further $1,000 to their final price.