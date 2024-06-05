How Much Horsepower Does The Kawasaki Z650RS Motorcycle Have, And What's Its Top Speed?

Kawasaki is one of the world's major motorcycle brands, and the manufacturer has a wide selection of bikes to pick from. Whether you're a new rider or a veteran, there's something for you out there. The Kawasaki Z650RS might be a motorcycle that's caught your eye thanks to its retro build.

While the sleek style might be one of its big selling points, the 649cc engine is no slouch. The bike packs quite a punch with 67 horsepower and a top speed that comes in just a smidge under 120 mph. While that doesn't hold a candle to the fastest Kawasaki motorcycles ever built, it's more than enough for most riders.

Despite the high power, this bike still comes with the new rider friendly branding from Kawasaki, so beginners shouldn't be deterred from picking this up if they're interested. However, there are plenty of Kawasaki bikes for beginners, and something that sets this one apart from others is the price tag.

The MSRP for the Z650RS begins at $9,599. For beginners, this could prove to be too steep especially since more affordable options exist within the same brand. The speed and horsepower are nice to have, but budget is always something a would-be buyer has to keep in mind.