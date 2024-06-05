How Much Horsepower Does The Kawasaki Z650RS Motorcycle Have, And What's Its Top Speed?
Kawasaki is one of the world's major motorcycle brands, and the manufacturer has a wide selection of bikes to pick from. Whether you're a new rider or a veteran, there's something for you out there. The Kawasaki Z650RS might be a motorcycle that's caught your eye thanks to its retro build.
While the sleek style might be one of its big selling points, the 649cc engine is no slouch. The bike packs quite a punch with 67 horsepower and a top speed that comes in just a smidge under 120 mph. While that doesn't hold a candle to the fastest Kawasaki motorcycles ever built, it's more than enough for most riders.
Despite the high power, this bike still comes with the new rider friendly branding from Kawasaki, so beginners shouldn't be deterred from picking this up if they're interested. However, there are plenty of Kawasaki bikes for beginners, and something that sets this one apart from others is the price tag.
The MSRP for the Z650RS begins at $9,599. For beginners, this could prove to be too steep especially since more affordable options exist within the same brand. The speed and horsepower are nice to have, but budget is always something a would-be buyer has to keep in mind.
How does the Kawasaki Z650RS perform?
The Kawasaki Z650RS is a very solid bike that'll give you a lot of value for your money. With the high top speed, this is a fine motorcycle for driving on highways, so you won't run into any issues keeping up with traffic or passing cars. Whether it's fast speeds or a fun work commute, this bike can do either. The model comes with ABS, which makes braking safer, particularly in poor weather conditions — a welcome feature for newer riders.
In Cycle World's first ride of the 2022 model, it's noted the bike has a nice blend of style and performance. The Z650RS isn't the best bike for racetracks or touring, so the retro design is a big part of the package here. With that said, the review calls it a fun ride, so thrill seekers have something to look forward to.
There are similar bikes within Kawasaki itself, the Ninja 650 being one that comes to mind. You can save quite a bit of cash by going for a Ninja 650 as MSRP for the bike begins at $8,299. If you're not sold on the Z650RS's look, this is a fine alternative. Of course if you want a bike with a more classic styling and a less aggressive riding style, this one would definitely suit you.