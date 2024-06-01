Kawasaki's Z125 Pro: How Fast Will It Go & What Is The Bike's Weight Limit?

The Kawasaki Z125 Pro might be a small and nimble bike, but its 125cc engine can still pack quite a punch. Starting at $3,649, this is an affordable and approachable bike for people looking to spice up their commutes with a little bit of fun. The small displacement engine might lead you to believe it has a low top speed, and that's mostly true. It can get up to about 65 mph, so it's not a good bike for expressway riding as it lacks the power and speed to pass cars safely and keep up with traffic. This is largely in line with what to expect from 125cc bikes, so there's nothing out of the ordinary here.

If you're looking for something that can handle city roads, this is more your speed. Hitting the mid-60s is still plenty enough for urban streets, so don't let that deter you from making a purchase if that's all you plan on doing with the motorcycle. With this being a smaller motorcycle, there are also weight concerns to be aware of.

The Z125 Pro has a modest curb weight of 224.8 lbs, but you shouldn't have many worries about riding this even if you are a heavier rider. This small motorcycle is built to handle just over 350 lbs, so you can be a heavier rider or you can squeeze a passenger on without having to worry about the bike failing while cruising around the streets.