How Much Horsepower Does A Kawasaki Ninja 650 Motorcycle Have, & How Fast Is It?

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is a big step up from the more beginner-friendly Ninja 400, but that doesn't mean you should be scared off by it if you're still learning how to ride. The Ninja 650 comes with a 649cc engine that delivers up to 68 horsepower at 8,000 rpm. This performance allows the 2023 model of the bike to reach just above 130 mph. The average rider isn't going to come close to speeds like that, but if you can ride at a place like a race track where it's possible, it's nice to know your bike is up to the task.

YouTuber TheSighBored shows the bike reaching 202 kmph, nearly 126 mph, at full throttle, so it appears you'll need a favorable wind or possibly a hill to get faster than that. If you're comfortable with modding your bike yourself, you can unlock more horsepower and in return, better performance. Dropping weight can also help speeds, and you can save about two pounds if you opt for the non-ABS version of the bike. It's not a big difference by any means, but every little bit can help. No matter the case, the Ninja 650 doesn't come close to the fastest Kawasaki motorcycles ever built.