How Much Horsepower Does A Kawasaki Ninja 650 Motorcycle Have, & How Fast Is It?
The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is a big step up from the more beginner-friendly Ninja 400, but that doesn't mean you should be scared off by it if you're still learning how to ride. The Ninja 650 comes with a 649cc engine that delivers up to 68 horsepower at 8,000 rpm. This performance allows the 2023 model of the bike to reach just above 130 mph. The average rider isn't going to come close to speeds like that, but if you can ride at a place like a race track where it's possible, it's nice to know your bike is up to the task.
YouTuber TheSighBored shows the bike reaching 202 kmph, nearly 126 mph, at full throttle, so it appears you'll need a favorable wind or possibly a hill to get faster than that. If you're comfortable with modding your bike yourself, you can unlock more horsepower and in return, better performance. Dropping weight can also help speeds, and you can save about two pounds if you opt for the non-ABS version of the bike. It's not a big difference by any means, but every little bit can help. No matter the case, the Ninja 650 doesn't come close to the fastest Kawasaki motorcycles ever built.
Is the Kawasaki Ninja 650 a good motorcycle?
Although the Ninja 650 isn't the fastest motorcycle, it's more than enough for most riders who'll just be using in the zip around town or commute to work. It's certainly capable of more than that, but it's not the choice you'll want if the highest speeds possible are what you're looking for. With that said, Motor Cycle News (MCN) gives the Ninja 650 model beginning in 2020 just a three out of five score. This is a departure from the four out of five score the previous Ninja 650 that ran from 2017 to 2020 earned. The publication noted that the newer iteration is uncomfortable and more expensive, and that's why the publication calls it "a stepping stone to a bigger machine."
This doesn't mean you won't be unhappy with your purchase, but you could find yourself yearning for a more powerful bike faster than you would if you opted for something better in the first place. If you're happy with the horsepower and top speed of the Ninja 650 and don't see yourself wanting more in the future, it's not a bad purchase. If you're somebody who wants to go as fast as they can, then there are better options available, but you'll have to increase your budget a bit more.