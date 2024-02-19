5 Ways To Get More Horsepower Out Of Your Motorcycle
If you own a motorcycle, you have probably already thought about upgrading it in some way, or perhaps even made certain modifications to your bike over the years. If you have, you know that simple upgrades can make a real difference in terms of aesthetics.
On the other hand, getting more horsepower out of your motorcycle can be a bit tricky, to put it mildly. If you have to work within a tight budget, your options are rather limited. And even if you're willing to spend a nice chunk of change, you might not have the expertise to tackle complex modifications yourself.
With that said, there are definitely things you can do to boost performance and breathe new life into your ride — from changing your bike's exhaust system and reducing its weight, to getting a new air filter. So, here are five proven ways to get more horsepower out of your motorcycle.
Upgrade your exhaust system
Motorcycle manufacturers have to make certain compromises in order to comply with regulations and save money. In other words, there may be nothing wrong with the stock exhaust that came with your motorcycle, but there's always room for improvement when it comes to performance.
If you want to get more horsepower out of your motorcycle, consider replacing the stock exhaust system with a new one, preferably made of titanium. Titanium, which is often used in the aerospace industry, is a strong material that can withstand high temperatures and doesn't corrode. It's also lighter than stainless steel, retains less heat, and looks better. And yes, titanium exhaust systems are more expensive than those made of stainless steel, but the benefits far outweigh the negatives in more than one way.
Before upgrading your exhaust system, make sure that you're not breaking any laws. They vary from state to state, according to the SEMA Action Network. Also, if you add a new exhaust system to your motorcycle, you'll probably have to tune the engine as well, so keep that in mind.
Change your air filter
You can't expect to perform physically demanding activities if your lungs aren't healthy. It's the same with motorcycles, which need strong and functioning air filters to realize their full potential. A weak or under-performing air filter can seriously impair your motorbike's performance, and even lead to engine issues.
Cleaning helps, but it will only get you so far, so you should definitely look into replacing your bike's factory-installed filter. They're usually not expensive, and if you ride a European or Japanese motorbike, you should have no issues with sourcing. Custom air filters that are designed to improve power output are also worth considering, but only if you're prepared to retune your motorcycle.
The general consensus is that you should change your air filter at least every 25,000 miles to maintain optimal performance. If more horsepower is what you're after, do it as soon as you can, and you'll immediately feel the difference. The bottom line is that your air filter needs to be top-notch if you want to get more horsepower out of your motorcycle.
Tweak the ignition
Ignition timing is key to optimal performance. If the spark ignites the fuel and air mixture in your motorcycle's engine too late, it will run flat and overheat. If it ignites it too early, your engine may get damaged. Getting that timing right, however, is another surefire way of getting more horsepower out of your motorcycle.
Unless you are 100% confident in your skills, you should do your research beforehand. You can find guides to help you measure and improve spark timing online.
Remember, messing with the ignition can be dangerous. If you don't have a lot of experience with tuning, you should not do it on your own. Consult a more experienced friend or talk to a mechanic. Also, this is a process that might take a while. If you do decide to tweak your bike's ignition yourself, you'll have to take notes and compare until you get the timing just right.
Port the cylinder heads
Porting the cylinder heads of your motorcycle's engine is another great way to get more "free" horsepower. The logic is this: optimizing airflow leads to improved combustion, which results in better power output. Your engine breathes better, so your motorcycle has more power and performs better.
Porting can be a fun DIY project, but that doesn't mean it's not demanding. You will need to borrow or buy a bunch of grinding and cutting tools, and have a conservative approach at the beginning, especially if you've never done anything similar before.
As simple as it may seem, porting requires a lot of practice and patience. It's best to start by making small, subtle changes, and take it from there. Consulting a professional is always an option, but YouTube can also be a great resource if you need help or inspiration, as there are countless videos of professional mechanics porting cylinder heads.
Reduce your motorcycle's weight
Reducing a motorcycle's weight does not directly increase horsepower, but your motorcycle might perform better with less weight on it. This is expressed through a concept called the power-to-weight ratio,which can be calculated by dividing the horsepower of your bike by its weight.
Naturally, a motorcycle with a higher power-to-weight ratio might handle worse, but it will accelerate better than a motorcycle with a lower ratio. As you might have already deduced, the easiest way to improve your motorcycle's power-to-weight ratio is to reduce its weight.
So, how can you reduce the weight of your motorcycle? This is where you can get creative, because the options are endless. For example, you might look into replacing stock parts with those made of more lightweight materials, like titanium, aluminum, and magnesium. If you don't want to take that route, you can always upgrade to lighter wheels, replace parts of the frame, remove luggage racks, and so on.