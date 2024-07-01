All About The Kawasaki W800: How Fast Can These Bikes Go And Are They Still Made Today?

The original W series motorcycle, the 650-W1, was released in 1965. In the decades since, there have been a handful of numbered entrants into the W series, including the W3, the W650, the W400, and of course, the W800. At the time of its release in 2011, the W800 was the most powerful street bike in the W series. While you can't get a classic W800 directly from Kawasaki anymore, a new bike has filled in for it.

Immediately after the original W800 was retired in 2016, Kawasaki relaunched the model with updated specs and a touched-up body reminiscent of the classic W1. It is this version of the W800 that has remained part of the Kawasaki family to this day, with the most recent release being the 2024 Kawasaki W800 ABS. This motorcycle is readily available for purchase on Kawasaki's website and at most motorcycle dealers with an MSRP of $10,399.

If you absolutely need to have an original W800 model from 2011, don't worry. Since the bike is fewer than 20 years old, the odds are in your favor that there are still plenty of classic models around. According to Redbook, original W800s typically get sold for between $6,200 to $7,350, and can be traded in for prices ranging from $4,350 to $5,150. A brand new mint-condition 2011 W800 can sell for as much as $11,999.