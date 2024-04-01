5 Kawasaki Motorcycles That Are Cheap And Easy To Maintain

Robert Pirsig's 1974 travelogue "Zen and the art of Motorcycle Maintenance" chronicled a road trip he took in 1968 with his 11-year old son Chris and two friends from Minneapolis to San Francisco and back. Along the way, Pirsig stopped countless times to make small repairs on and adjustments to his bike, using his wrenching as a meditation on quality and self-improvement and a way to bond with his son. In 2019, Pirsig's widow, Wendy, donated his 1966 Honda Super Hawk, tools, and toolboxes to the Smithsonian Institute, and the museum's website noted that his book "tells a story about the relationship between people and machines that made Pirsig a pioneer in the human–technology interface and do-it-yourself maintenance and repair."

The later generation Super Hawk ranks as one SlashGear's most affordable classic Honda bikes, and Honda ranks at the top of our list of the best motorcycle brands of all time. The top four spots were all taken by Japanese manufacturers, including Kawasaki, which placed third. Kawasaki is probably most well-known for its utterly hellacious Ninja series of superbikes, but it dedicates much of its energy to making sure every motorcycle that leaves its factory is subject to the same rigorous quality control as the Ninja H2R, which offers eye-popping performance and stability-enhancing systems like traction, braking, and launch control, but starts at $58,100. Most of Kawasaki's bikes are far less pricey and can be maintained by DIYers like Pirsig.

Here are five Kawasaki models that should fit under your budget leaving ample room for tools and parts.