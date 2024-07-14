How Fast Is A Kawasaki Ninja 500 And How Much Horsepower Does It Have?

When motorcyclists, or even the average consumer, look at a Kawasaki Ninja, they see the embodiment of speed. Kawasaki's Ninja 400 was already a speed demon, reaching a max speed of 116 mph. Now, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer is introducing the Ninja 500 for the 2024 model year, replacing the Ninja 400, and it has some big shoes to fill. With a 451cc twin cylinder engine, it shouldn't have any problem fulfilling the need for speed Kawasaki fans have. While it's not one of the fastest motorcycles Kawasaki ever built, 118 mph is more than most people drive in their entire life. Just save that speed for the track, not the streets.

That max speed might not be good enough for the track in a competitive setting like the Kawasaki Ninja H2R, but it's just fine as an entry-level ride. As Cycle World put it, "The new power performance of the Ninja 500 [...] is marginal but an appreciable improvement over the 400." It also won't be difficult for anyone familiar with the Ninja 400 to get accustomed to, as the Ninja 500 utilizes the same ergonomics.