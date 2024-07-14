How Fast Is A Kawasaki Ninja 500 And How Much Horsepower Does It Have?
When motorcyclists, or even the average consumer, look at a Kawasaki Ninja, they see the embodiment of speed. Kawasaki's Ninja 400 was already a speed demon, reaching a max speed of 116 mph. Now, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer is introducing the Ninja 500 for the 2024 model year, replacing the Ninja 400, and it has some big shoes to fill. With a 451cc twin cylinder engine, it shouldn't have any problem fulfilling the need for speed Kawasaki fans have. While it's not one of the fastest motorcycles Kawasaki ever built, 118 mph is more than most people drive in their entire life. Just save that speed for the track, not the streets.
That max speed might not be good enough for the track in a competitive setting like the Kawasaki Ninja H2R, but it's just fine as an entry-level ride. As Cycle World put it, "The new power performance of the Ninja 500 [...] is marginal but an appreciable improvement over the 400." It also won't be difficult for anyone familiar with the Ninja 400 to get accustomed to, as the Ninja 500 utilizes the same ergonomics.
What about its horsepower?
The real question is — how much power does the Ninja 500 produce? Well, the "marginal improvements" don't stop at the bike's top speed. The 500's 451cc twin-cylinder engine produces 51 horsepower at 10,000 rpm and 31.7 lb-ft of torque at 7,500 rpm, compared to the Ninja 400's 44.8 hp. Again, it's not a significant improvement, but it's a subtle enough change to make a difference.
That amount of power under the hood pushes the bike from idle to 60 mph in roughly four seconds. Weighing only 379 lbs., the Ninja 500 should be considerably easy to maneuver, whether redlining or not. Anyone looking for something faster would have to go with the larger Ninja 650, which can go from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. It's a beefier bike that produces 68 hp at 8,000 rpm and 47.2 lb-ft of torque at 6,750 rpm. However, that's a ride better suited for seasoned motorcyclists.