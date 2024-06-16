How Fast Is The Kawasaki Ninja 400? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times

Introduced in 2018, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 was a redesign of the Ninja 300, featuring a class-leading 399cc twin-cylinder engine that put its predecessor to shame. Then, the Japanese manufacturer upped its game with the 2023 model, which produces 44.8 hp at 10,000 rpm and 27 lb-ft of torque at 8,000 rpm, but how fast is the Ninja 400 actually?

It shouldn't come as a surprise that a sportbike as popular as the Ninja 400 can reach impressive speeds. Despite its smaller stature, Kawasaki put a larger engine in the Ninja 400, and only improved the bike's performance with newer models. The 2023 Ninja 400 has a top speed of 116.7 mph, making it one of the fastest Kawasaki motorcycles for seasoned riders and beginners alike.

Compared to other sportbikes, the Ninja 400 more than holds its own. When you look at the differences between the Kawasaki Ninja 400 and 650, even in 2018, speed was a major factor, with the latter, much larger bike having more power, and a higher top speed. That trend continues with newer models, with the 2023 Ninja 650 having a top speed of 131 mph. Of course, we also had to do another Yamaha vs Kawasaki comparison, and the 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3, a bike more similar in size to the Ninja 400, reaches a closer speed at 112 mph. And another bike in the 400's class, the 2023 Honda CBR300R, barely puts up a fight, with a top speed of 98 mph.