Kawasaki W230: 4 Facts About This Retro-Styled Motorcycle

It's no secret that retro styles are back in favor, as evidenced by recent automobile offerings like the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger, and Ford Bronco. Retro-style motorcycles are popular as well, with examples from Triumph, Ducati, BMW, and Japanese brands, including Kawasaki, coming to the market in recent years.

Kawasaki has a history of producing memorable motorcycles and its W-series bikes are but one example of that success. Kawasaki advertises its newest W-series motorcycle, the W230 ABS, as a blend of retro style and modern performance, a combination the company calls "Retro Sport." In addition to its retro paint scheme, the Kawasaki W230 ABS features the classic lines and elegant style that remind us of a time when motorcycles were simple machines.

Kawasaki has taken the best parts of that simplicity and enhanced it with the modern safety systems, technology, and reliability that's been developed for the best Kawasaki motorcycles ever made. Let's explore some facts about the all-new retro-styled 2025 Kawasaki W230 ABS.

