The 5 Cheapest 250cc Motorcycles For First Time Riders
New motorcycle owners often find 250cc motorcycles to provide a good balance of weight, power, and predictability (not to mention budget-friendly) when learning to ride on the street. Some states even limit beginning riders' motorcycle engine displacement, especially those under the age of 16, to promote their safety. However, a 250cc motorcycle is still pretty fast. Since these laws vary from state to state, it's best to consult your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) before purchasing your first motorcycle.
Just a few short years ago, it seemed like every major Japanese motorcycle brand offered a 250cc motorcycle aimed at first time riders. Now out of Honda, Kawasaki, and Suzuki, only Suzuki has a 250cc street bike offering for 2024. Kawasaki has the off-road capable but street-legal 230cc KLX230 dual sport, and Honda's dual sport lineup jumps from 150cc to 300cc.
The one thing they all have in common is their high sticker prices, although at $5,099 the 2024 Suzuki GSX250R ABS is considered one of the most affordable Suzuki motorcycles for new riders. Even the less stylish and less street-worthy Kawasaki KLX230 carries a $4,999 price tag. So, let's look at five of the cheapest 250cc motorcycles on the market.
XProUSA Titan 250 DLX
One of the most budget-friendly 250cc-class motorcycles on the market is the Titan 250 DLX listed for sale by XProUSA for $1,699.95. While XProUSA lists this motorcycle as a dirt bike, it has mirrors, turn signals, a horn, headlight, and tail light necessary to make it street legal in most states other than California. Operation in California is inadvisable since it is not CARB (California Air Resource Board) compliant.
The Titan 250 DLX uses a single cylinder 232.6cc Zongshen engine. The four-stroke, air-cooled motor requires little maintenance beyond periodically cleaning and lubricating the drive chain and changing the engine oil and filters. While its manual shift transmission and clutch may require a learning curve, the Titan 250 DLX offers electric start for convenience and a manual kick-start in case the battery tries to leave you stranded.
As a full-size motorcycle, the Titan 250 DLX has a 34.6-inch seat height, a 231-pound net weight, and is capable of going over 60 mph. With online ordering and free shipping, the Titan offers five color options, black, orange, blue, red, and green, but will require uncrating and some assembly. One reviewer completed the assembly process in just a couple of hours without any help.
Venom Motorsports Sportster
The Venom Motorsports Sportster is a 250cc class street bike with a classic Cafe Racer style, available in red, black, or white, that sells online for $2,099.99. While the Sportster is street legal almost everywhere (except California since it's not CARB-compliant), its speedometer goes into the red above 40 km/h (25 mph) even though the gauge tops out at 120 km/h (75 mph).
Like most 250cc class motorcycles in this price range, the Sportster's air cooled, single cylinder horizontal engine displaces less than 250cc. While the actual displacement measures 223cc, the four-stroke design is dependable and low maintenance. The Sportster features chain drive, a five-speed manual transmission, and electric start.
The Sportster's seat height is a low-slung 29 inches thanks to its Chopper inspiration and overall, the bike has a 200-pound net weight. The hydraulic front forks and coil over shock rear suspension combine to carry up to 400 pounds of rider and gear. With free shipping to your door, the Sportster arrives 80 percent assembled, only requiring installation of the front tire, handlebars, mirrors, and connecting the battery.
XProUSA 250
If you're less interested in Sportster or dual-sport styling and lean more toward a sportbike, the XProUSA 250 offers electronic fuel injection (EFI) performance at a budget-friendly price of $2,349.95. Available in black, red, white, or blue, the XProUSA 250 EFI sportbike is actually available in California, making it likely to be street legal in most of the country (check your local laws to be certain).
The XProUSA 250's single cylinder 223cc four-stroke engine is air cooled and features electric start. The bike's six-speed manual transmission and chain drive can achieve speeds over 65 mph under ideal circumstances. Front and rear disc brakes ensure consistent stopping power.
As a sportbike, the XProUSA 250's 313-pound net weight is on the heavy end for a beginner. However, it arrives in the crate fully assembled (except for the mirrors) and the EFI system eliminates the worry of carburetor fouling during winter storage.
Lifan KPX 250
The Lifan KPX 250 is a dual sport style 250cc motorcycle featuring a 249cc air-cooled single cylinder engine. While you cannot order the KPX 250 directly from Lifan, authorized dealers, such as Turbo Motorsports, offer the motorcycle for $2,999.99 with free shipping. The dealer also shows in-store pickup as an option, but they're located in California and list the bike as non-CARB compliant, so it might be best to call them to make any necessary arrangements for pickup.
The KPX 250's four-stroke engine features EFI and electric start for dependable operation. It also has a six-speed manual transmission, goes up to 84 miles on a gallon of gasoline, and has a top speed of 75 mph. Disc brakes on the front and rear provide stopping power.
With its 35.6-inch saddle, the KPX 250 is better suited to taller beginners, and its 333-pound net weight is heavy by dual sport standards. Available in green, red, blue, or yellow, the shipped bike arrives 85 percent assembled according to Turbo Motorsports. Take that percentage as a very rough estimate as you'll have to install the headlight, front tire, handlebars, mirrors, and battery.
Venom Motorsports 250 SuperBike
Venom Motorsports' 250 SuperBike is a CARB-compliant 223cc fuel injected sportbike available online for $2,999.99. Color choices include black, red, and white, and it can be delivered as 90 percent complete requiring a professional mechanic to finish assembly or fully assembled, inspected, and tested for an additional $299. The fully assembled option also adds four to six days to the delivery.
The SuperBike 250 features an air-cooled four stroke electronically controlled engine with EFI delivering up to 100 mpg. In addition, the six-speed manual transmission and chain drive are capable of speeds up to 85 mph. Like other examples in this price range, the SuperBike has excellent stopping power thanks to its front and rear hydraulic disc brakes.
At 295 pounds net weight, the SuperBike is lighter than the other sportbikes on this list and has the same 31-inch seat height. The included LED digital speedometer, tachometer, and gear indicator makes it easy to keep your attention focused on your surroundings without trying to figure out your speed or what gear you're in.
Why did we include these budget-friendly 250cc motorcycles?
We chose these examples of cheap 250cc motorcycles after hours of internet searching. While there are other 250cc motorcycles available at lower prices, they're either not available or don't come to the United States with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards labeling required for registration for street use. Of course, some of the brands listed here offer other models we didn't mention, as we tried to highlight different style options rather than provide a comprehensive list of cheap dual sports or minibikes.