The 5 Cheapest 250cc Motorcycles For First Time Riders

New motorcycle owners often find 250cc motorcycles to provide a good balance of weight, power, and predictability (not to mention budget-friendly) when learning to ride on the street. Some states even limit beginning riders' motorcycle engine displacement, especially those under the age of 16, to promote their safety. However, a 250cc motorcycle is still pretty fast. Since these laws vary from state to state, it's best to consult your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) before purchasing your first motorcycle.

Just a few short years ago, it seemed like every major Japanese motorcycle brand offered a 250cc motorcycle aimed at first time riders. Now out of Honda, Kawasaki, and Suzuki, only Suzuki has a 250cc street bike offering for 2024. Kawasaki has the off-road capable but street-legal 230cc KLX230 dual sport, and Honda's dual sport lineup jumps from 150cc to 300cc.

The one thing they all have in common is their high sticker prices, although at $5,099 the 2024 Suzuki GSX250R ABS is considered one of the most affordable Suzuki motorcycles for new riders. Even the less stylish and less street-worthy Kawasaki KLX230 carries a $4,999 price tag. So, let's look at five of the cheapest 250cc motorcycles on the market.