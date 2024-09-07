Does Yamaha Still Make Cruisers?
Cruisers are one of the most popular motorcycle types, and the style is inspired by a combination of early 19-century military bikes and the custom motorcycles popularized by movies like "The Wild One" and "Easy Rider." When it comes to mainstream cruiser motorcycles, Yamaha may not be the first brand to pop into your head. Big names like Harley-Davidson, Indian, and even Honda, to an extent, have historically dominated the cruiser scene, with models like the Harley-Davidson Sportster, Indian Chief, and Honda Rebel being immensely popular among fans of the classic bike style. Despite that, Yamaha is a solid contender. While Yamaha's cruiser lineup has dwindled in recent years, the manufacturer still produces a respectable handful of cruiser bikes.
As of 2024, Yamaha sells two cruiser motorcycles. The bikes are part of Yamaha's Sport Heritage lineup, which also includes models like the XSR900 and the café racer-inspired XSR700. If you're interested in learning more about the cruiser motorcycles that Yamaha currently offers, we've got you covered. We'll break down each cruiser model that Yamaha sells at this time, touch on a few of the discontinued models, and explore some of the other non-cruiser styles that Yamaha provides. Let's dive in and check out Yamaha's cruiser motorcycles, as well as a few other popular models.
Yamaha cruiser motorcycles available in 2024
As mentioned, Yamaha currently sells two cruisers: the Bolt R-Spec and the V Star 250. The Bolt R-Spec features a classic bobber-style with minimal fairing and chrome. It weighs 542 pounds when full of fluids like oil and gas and has a seat-height of 27.2-inches. Powering the bike is a 58-cubic-inch or 942 cc V-twin engine. The motor is designed for robust low-end torque and impressive cruising power during extended rides, while the advanced twin-bore fuel injection system is built to improve performance at lower speeds, allowing you to zip around the city and then hit the highway without missing a beat. Yamaha advertises the Bolt R-Spec as the perfect blank canvas for custom bike builders and personalized projects, and the 2024 model starts at $8,899.
Yamaha's other current cruiser is the V Star 250. Unlike the Bolt R-Spec, the V Star features a passenger seat and a bit more chrome. The V Star 250 is also smaller and weighs 324 pounds when full of fluids, while its seat height is 27 inches, and it comes with a 249 cc V-twin engine designed for low-maintenance, efficient performance. Thanks to its relatively light weight, low seat height, and manageable engine, the V Star 250 is marketed as a beginner-friendly motorcycle and is considered to be an excellent option for new riders by much of the bike community. The 2024 model comes in one color option and has a starting price tag of $4,699.
Besides Yamaha's current cruiser offerings, you can still find discontinued Yamaha cruisers through various vendors. Older Star and V Star models are readily available on the used market, and if you're looking for a solid Yamaha cruiser, you should check out both new and discontinued models to find the right bike for you.
What other types of motorcycles does Yamaha sell in 2024?
While Yamaha currently only sells two cruiser motorcycles, the manufacturer offers a wide selection of sport, naked, touring, adventure, and dual sport bikes. Yamaha even sells a couple of scooters for moving around urban environments. If you're in the market for a Yamaha motorcycle and aren't interested in the cruiser style, you have a lot of options.
Some of the most popular Yamaha bikes include models like the FJR1300ES, MT-03, and MT-07. The company's offerings range in price from less than $4,000 for a Zuma 125 scooter to nearly $30,000 for the supersport YZF-R1M. In between, you can find bikes designed for virtually every budget and riding style. While the YZF line is ideal for street-focused speed demons, adventure touring models, like the Ténéré 700 are designed for intrepid explorers to traverse dirt and pavement. Yamaha's motorcycle lineup isn't just for seasoned pros, either. The brand builds various models that are great for beginners, and whether you're just dipping your toes into the world of motorcycles or looking for your next favorite ride after years of experience, Yamaha is always worth checking out.