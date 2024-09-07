Does Yamaha Still Make Cruisers?

As mentioned, Yamaha currently sells two cruisers: the Bolt R-Spec and the V Star 250. The Bolt R-Spec features a classic bobber-style with minimal fairing and chrome. It weighs 542 pounds when full of fluids like oil and gas and has a seat-height of 27.2-inches. Powering the bike is a 58-cubic-inch or 942 cc V-twin engine. The motor is designed for robust low-end torque and impressive cruising power during extended rides, while the advanced twin-bore fuel injection system is built to improve performance at lower speeds, allowing you to zip around the city and then hit the highway without missing a beat. Yamaha advertises the Bolt R-Spec as the perfect blank canvas for custom bike builders and personalized projects, and the 2024 model starts at $8,899.

Yamaha's other current cruiser is the V Star 250. Unlike the Bolt R-Spec, the V Star features a passenger seat and a bit more chrome. The V Star 250 is also smaller and weighs 324 pounds when full of fluids, while its seat height is 27 inches, and it comes with a 249 cc V-twin engine designed for low-maintenance, efficient performance. Thanks to its relatively light weight, low seat height, and manageable engine, the V Star 250 is marketed as a beginner-friendly motorcycle and is considered to be an excellent option for new riders by much of the bike community. The 2024 model comes in one color option and has a starting price tag of $4,699.

Besides Yamaha's current cruiser offerings, you can still find discontinued Yamaha cruisers through various vendors. Older Star and V Star models are readily available on the used market, and if you're looking for a solid Yamaha cruiser, you should check out both new and discontinued models to find the right bike for you.

