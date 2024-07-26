Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Harley Davidson Sportster S

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is the latest iteration in the long-running line of motorcycles. The Sportster S replaced the Evolution Sportsters, which was sad news for some as the Evo is one of the best Harley-Davidson engines of all time. While it retired a popular bike, the Sportster S is no slouch. The 2024 Sportster S has a lot going for it, and if you haven't touched one since the Evolution engine was replaced, you might be interested in what that Revolution 1250T motor has to offer. This engine powers the Sportster S, boasting 93 ft-lb of torque and 121 hp. The Sportster S has some decent gas mileage, too, with an estimated 49 mph city/highway for the 2024 model. Although this latest iteration of the Sportster isn't exactly the same as the old Sportsters, Harley says it still keeps the fun, quick, and nimble feel from previous versions.

Engine performance isn't the only thing exciting about the 2024 Sportster S. The Sportster S gives the rider complete control over the experience with the Sport, Rain, and Road modes that change your bike's settings depending on your riding conditions. There's also the ability to make your own custom settings so you can tune the performance, braking, and handling to your liking. The bike comes in at 502 lbs when in running order and has a 6-speed transmission.