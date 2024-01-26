Which Yamaha Motorcycle Is Best For Beginners?
There's something undeniably alluring about motorcycles. Maybe it's the freedom to tear down the highway while weaving in and out of traffic. Perhaps it's the outlaw image of a lone rider on the fringe of society carving their own path. Whatever it is that draws us to motorcycles — and it's most likely something different for everyone — there's no denying the sense of liberty and waves of adrenaline that motorcycles give us.
But for beginners, entering the fast-paced world of motorcycles can be overwhelming and frightening. Where do you start? And how do you choose the right bike? While many novices may have dreams of cruising down the interstate on a beefy Harley or lighting up the city streets on a powerful sport bike, it's best to start small and safe. One of the most accessible motorcycle brands for beginners is Yamaha. The Japanese company has been producing motorcycles since 1955. Since then, the manufacturer has developed a reputation for producing reliable, affordably-priced bikes that are suitable for experienced riders and beginners alike. But out of Yamaha's extensive motorcycle lineup, which bike is the best for new riders? Let's find out.
Best all around: Yamaha XT250
The overall best Yamaha motorcycle for beginners is the Yamaha XT250. The XT250 is a dual-sport motorbike, meaning it's a street-legal motorcycle designed for both dirt and pavement. Whether you feel like tearing up the trails or commuting to work on busy city streets, the XT250 is a solid choice.
Weighing in at roughly 291 pounds, the XT250 is ideal for novices and smaller riders. It has a super-low seat at 32.7 inches and an electric start that makes hitting the road a breeze. The bike has a 249 cc, four-stroke engine that produces 19 horsepower. While the XT250 isn't the best highway bike, it's more than capable of handling high-speed cruising and tops out at over 75 miles per hour. It features a smooth cable-operated clutch, reliable disk brakes, easy-to-use controls, and an LCD display. Due to its low seat height, most riders can easily place both feet on the ground, and its off-road capabilities make it extremely versatile for a ranch-hand or a long day-trip.One of the lowest-priced entry bikes out there, the Yamaha XT250 is affordably priced at $5,399, but these are commonly outgrown, so new riders can find lower prices by searching the online used market for something with low miles and light use.
Honorable mentions: Yamaha YZF-R3 and Yamaha MT-03
The Yamaha XT250 is the best all-around beginner Yamaha motorcycle, but is basically a street-legal dirt bike. While it's an excellent choice for beginners, if you plan to do a lot of highway riding or want something with a more aggressive look, the XT250 might not be the bike for you. For those who crave a sportier and more powerful experience, the Yamaha YZF-R3 and the Yamaha MT-03 are excellent options.
The YZF-R3 is a versatile, entry-level sport bike that combines power with accessibility. Featuring a 321 cc engine, the YZF-R3 produces around 42 horsepower and is capable of top speeds upwards of 110 miles per hour. It weighs in at around 375 pounds and has a seat height of 30.7 inches, making it accessible for both beginners and smaller riders. For beginners looking for a quality sport bike that won't break the bank, the YZF-R3 is a solid choice at $5,499.
The MT-03 is a naked bike and the younger sibling of the YZF-R3. It features the same engine as the YZF-R3 but lacks the windscreen and extensive fairing. The MT-03's seat and handlebars are positioned for a more upright, ergonomic riding experience than the YZF-R3, making it a great choice for commuters. The 321 cc engine produces around 37 horsepower and a top speed of 108 mph, meaning it can handle highway and city driving with ease. As another phenomenal option for beginner riders, the MT-03 is very attractively priced at just $4,999.