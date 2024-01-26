Which Yamaha Motorcycle Is Best For Beginners?

There's something undeniably alluring about motorcycles. Maybe it's the freedom to tear down the highway while weaving in and out of traffic. Perhaps it's the outlaw image of a lone rider on the fringe of society carving their own path. Whatever it is that draws us to motorcycles — and it's most likely something different for everyone — there's no denying the sense of liberty and waves of adrenaline that motorcycles give us.

But for beginners, entering the fast-paced world of motorcycles can be overwhelming and frightening. Where do you start? And how do you choose the right bike? While many novices may have dreams of cruising down the interstate on a beefy Harley or lighting up the city streets on a powerful sport bike, it's best to start small and safe. One of the most accessible motorcycle brands for beginners is Yamaha. The Japanese company has been producing motorcycles since 1955. Since then, the manufacturer has developed a reputation for producing reliable, affordably-priced bikes that are suitable for experienced riders and beginners alike. But out of Yamaha's extensive motorcycle lineup, which bike is the best for new riders? Let's find out.