Does Yamaha Still Make A V-Twin Motorcycle Engine?

V-twin powered motorcycles were prevalent prior to WWII but fell out of favor with brands other than Harley-Davidson until the 1980s. Yamaha Motors was the first Japanese motorcycle manufacturer to offer a V-twin motorcycle in 1981. The company not only offered the V-twin cruiser-style Virago, it doubled-down with the sport-touring XV920. While V-twin motorcycle engines rank relatively high for reliability, the early Yamaha Virago XV535 V-twins were plagued by electrical and carburetor issues making them some of the most unreliable motorcycles ever built.

In 2005, Yamaha introduced the Road Liner cruiser to the North American market. The Yamaha Road Liner XV1900A featured one of the biggest motorcycle engines ever made, a 1,854cc air-cooled V-twin. Yamaha's Star Venture and Star Eluder were the last of the company's big V-twin motorcycles, being discontinued after a short three-year production run a few years ago. In the absence of some great V-twins, you might wonder if Yamaha still makes a V-twin motorcycle engine. If so, you'll be pleased to know that they do, but only for a couple of models.