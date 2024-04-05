6 Of The Most Unreliable Motorcycles Ever Built

While Harley-Davidson is a brand that is widely respected nowadays, the manufacturer hit a rather rough patch in its history during the 1970s and early 1980s. During this period, Japanese sportsbikes were becoming popular in the US due to their lower cost and higher performance than the all-American classic, and it didn't help that the company had recently been taken over by the AMF corporation — a business known for producing such varied goods as nuclear launch systems, bowling equipment, and cigarettes.

Under AMF management, Harley Davidson's reputation took a further dive with the 1980 Sportster 1000. Weighing in at 529 lbs, the 997-cc V-twin engine had a power output of only 55 HP — a ludicrously low figure for a liter bike, even in 1980.

The Sportster was plagued with reliability and build quality issues, which were often exacerbated by questionable design choices. While owners were irritated by minor issues such as excessive vibration and electrical gremlins, the starter motor was notoriously unreliable, and would fail to turn the engine over.

As the 1980 model did not have a kick start, riders were forced to either wait for rescue by the side of the road or bump-start their bikes by running alongside them and then engaging the clutch. Add a high price tag to the package, and you have one of the most unappealing Harley-Davidson motorcycles in existence.