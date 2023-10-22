5 Motorcycle Innovations That Were Just Downright Terrible

Although nearly every automobile and motorcycle manufacturer has used a piston engine in all of its vehicles, Mazda tried out Felix Wankel's rotary engine design from 1967 through 1995. While Mazda was playing around with the idea of the rotary engine, a handful of motorcycle manufacturers also tried to adapt the technology to two-wheeled vehicles.

Suzuki's RE5 is probably the most well-known model that came out of those efforts, and a few of the mass-produced bikes still survive today. The single-rotor 497cc RE5 put out 62 horsepower and did not sell well after its introduction in 1974.

Around that time, the British manufacturer Norton began experimenting with rotary engine-powered motorcycles as well; its first Wankel-propelled bike was the police-issue Interpol II, which hit the streets in 1984. Norton followed that up with four civilian-issue rotary models: the Classic in 1987, the Commander in 1989, the F1 in 1990, and the F1 Sport in 1991.

However, the same flaws that doomed rotary engines to the scrap heap of automotive history made them impractical for motorcycle manufacturers. Sealing the rotor tips from fluid leaks is impossible, meaning the engines burn lots of oil and are less fuel-efficient and emissions-friendly than piston engines.