5 Popular Cruiser Motorcycles For Long-Distance Riding

Cruisers are one of the most popular types of motorcycles. They're known for having minimal fairing, a low seat position, large tires, a long wheel base, and chrome trim. However, not all cruisers check all of those boxes, and the bikes can come in various shapes and sizes. Some of the most popular names in the world of cruiser bikes include industry giants like Harley-Davidson and Indian, but various other manufacturers build cruiser motorcycles, including Honda, Triumph, Kawasaki, and more.

The cruiser motorcycle style — as we know it today — dates back to the first half of the 20th century. But these bikes didn't achieve icon status until the second half of the century, when movies like "The Wild One" and "Easy Rider" were popularizing the classic custom bike look and manufacturers like Harley-Davidson were releasing motorcycles like the FX Super Glide. Since then, cruiser motorcycles have developed an iconic image, and the bikes are known to evoke feelings of independence and adventure.

Cruisers aren't typically the quickest motorcycles on the road. Instead, they're ideal for relaxed highway rides and city commutes. These days, touring motorcycles get most of the love when it comes to long-distance riding, but traditional cruisers can still be excellent choices for extended rides. We scoured the net, consulting expert testimony and enthusiast reviews, and selected five popular cruiser models that excel on long-distance rides. We chose bikes that provide a combination of comfort, performance, and quality-of-life features, but we'll cover our methodology later. For now, here are five popular cruiser motorcycles for long-distance riding.