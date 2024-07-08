5 Popular Cruiser Motorcycles For Long-Distance Riding
Cruisers are one of the most popular types of motorcycles. They're known for having minimal fairing, a low seat position, large tires, a long wheel base, and chrome trim. However, not all cruisers check all of those boxes, and the bikes can come in various shapes and sizes. Some of the most popular names in the world of cruiser bikes include industry giants like Harley-Davidson and Indian, but various other manufacturers build cruiser motorcycles, including Honda, Triumph, Kawasaki, and more.
The cruiser motorcycle style — as we know it today — dates back to the first half of the 20th century. But these bikes didn't achieve icon status until the second half of the century, when movies like "The Wild One" and "Easy Rider" were popularizing the classic custom bike look and manufacturers like Harley-Davidson were releasing motorcycles like the FX Super Glide. Since then, cruiser motorcycles have developed an iconic image, and the bikes are known to evoke feelings of independence and adventure.
Cruisers aren't typically the quickest motorcycles on the road. Instead, they're ideal for relaxed highway rides and city commutes. These days, touring motorcycles get most of the love when it comes to long-distance riding, but traditional cruisers can still be excellent choices for extended rides. We scoured the net, consulting expert testimony and enthusiast reviews, and selected five popular cruiser models that excel on long-distance rides. We chose bikes that provide a combination of comfort, performance, and quality-of-life features, but we'll cover our methodology later. For now, here are five popular cruiser motorcycles for long-distance riding.
Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager
The Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager features a 1700cc V-twin engine capable of roughly 82 horsepower and 107 pound-feet of torque. Those specs make the bike a capable highway performer, but horsepower and torque are only a couple of the factors you should consider when searching for a long-distance motorcycle.
The Vulcan 1700 Voyager includes a lot of additional features that contribute to its desirability as a long-distance bike. First of all, it comes pre-equipped with a windshield and cruise control, two features that are all but essential for extended rides. It also features integrated luggage, and a back box capable of holding two helmets. The bike has floorboards in place of traditional foot pegs, resulting in significantly improved comfort on long rides, and a passenger backrest. In terms of technology, the Vulcan 1700 Voyager doesn't disappoint. It features ABS brakes and a media system with built-in speakers, the ability to integrate and add SiriusXM, and navigational audio prompts when you purchase and install certain Garmin devices.
The base model Vulcan is considered to be one of the most reliable Kawasaki motorcycles ever built. The 2024 model starts at $19,799, while used models typically cost anywhere from a few thousand to nearly the same price as a new version.
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
The BMW R 18 Transcontinental is a member of BMW Motorrad's heritage collection, which includes cruisers and other traditional-style bikes like scramblers and cafe racers. The R 18 Transcontinental features a beastly 1802 cc engine capable of 91 horsepower, 116 pound-feet of torque, and top speeds greater than 110 miles per hour, making it a capable highway bike in terms of power and performance.
Regarding comfort and quality-of-life features, the R 18 Transcontinental is no slouch. The bike comes stock with dynamic cruise control, a windshield, three different ride modes, automatic stability control, and dynamic engine brake control. Optional features include active cruise control, reverse assist, and hill start control. The BMW comes with floorboards, as well as highway or crash bars, which you can use to rest your legs during long rides. Other features that contribute to the bike's long-distance capabilities include a pillion seat with a backrest, wind deflectors, a cockpit with a 10.5-inch TFT display, a premium audio system, a 6.5-gallon fuel tank, and various storage compartments for stashing gear and travel supplies.
The R 18 Transcontinental is a popular choice for long-distance driving among motorcycle enthusiasts, while the base model R 18 is considered to be one of the most underrated BMW motorcycles ever made. The 2024 R 18 Transcontinental comes with a base price tag of $23,995 and used models can be found for between $14,000 and $20,000.
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114
No list of cruisers would be complete without at least one Harley-Davidson bike. The manufacturer is legendary in the world of motorcycles and is considered to be one of the quintessential producers of cruiser-style bikes. The Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114 is a cruiser with an iconic, traditional look, and it's also a pretty capable long-distance bike. In terms of power and performance, the motorcycle features Harley's Milwaukee Eight 114 engine, an 1870 cc behemoth capable of 94 horsepower, 47 miles per gallon, 119 pound-feet of torque, and top speeds over 100 miles per hour.
The bike doesn't skimp when it comes to comfort and style, either. It comes in five different snazzy color schemes, and it offers various features designed to improve comfort and quality of life during long-distance riding, including things like floorboards, saddlebags, a detachable windshield, and a passenger seat. The motorcycle provides a relaxed, upright riding position and a high-performance rear monoshock, resulting in a smoother ride and helping eliminate one of the biggest complaints some Harley owners have: low back pain. Furthermore, the bike comes standard with a few quality-of-life and safety features that make long-distance rides more enjoyable, including ABS, and LED headlights.
In terms of extended riding, the Heritage Classic 114 is often overshadowed by dedicated touring models like the Road King and Street Glide. Nevertheless, the Heritage Classic 114 is more than highway-capable and includes various features designed specifically to improve the long-distance riding experience. The 2024 model starts at $22,499, while used models typically fall between $10,000 and $17,000.
Suzuki Boulevard C50T Special
The Suzuki Boulevard C50T Special is a cruiser motorcycle with classic looks and a handful of features that make it a solid bike for long-distance riding. It features a 50-cubic-inch (805cc) motor. While that's the smallest engine covered on this list, it's a competent machine that produces respectable low-end torque and is capable of highway speeds. That said, the bike is less powerful than the previous motorcycles covered. While still capable of highway cruising, if you're looking to be an absolute speed demon, you may be better off searching for a larger motorcycle.
The areas in which the Boulevard C50T Special really shines are comfort and style. The 2025 model comes in Pearl Brilliant White with black trim, making the bike look like something out of a vintage movie. It includes a range of features designed to improve the long-distance riding experience, including an aerodynamic windshield, a large middle seat with passenger pillion seat, and forward-mounted floorboards. The seat height is a low 27.6-inches, making the bike accessible for shorter riders. Its fuel tank is on the smaller side, at 4.1-gallons. But considering the fact that riders should expect to get at least 40 mpg, that tank size is enough to get pretty far down the road — then, you can stretch your legs while fueling up again.
A great thing about this bike is that it's one of the most affordable Suzuki motorcycles for newer riders. The 2025 model starts at $9,779, and used models typically cost between $3,500 and $10,000.
Triumph Rocket 3 GT
The Triumph Rocket 3 GT might be one of the most interesting looking cruisers on this list. While it maintains various elements of the traditional cruiser style, the bike modernizes the look and truly lives up to its name, as its lines, color scheme, and futuristic exhaust system really are reminiscent of a sci-fi rocket. In terms of power, the bike is no slouch, and its robust engine contributes greatly to its ability as a touring cruiser. The bike features a colossal 2500 cc motor — both the largest on this list and the biggest engine you can find in a production motorcycle — and it's capable of producing an impressive 165 horsepower, 163 pound-feet of torque, and top speeds exceeding 130 miles per hour.
The bike features comfy-looking seats for both the driver and passenger, including an adjustable pillion backrest. It offers adjustable ergonomics, allowing riders to customize their foot position for comfort on long rides. It comes stock with single-button cruise control, ABS and traction control, and an advanced instrument cluster with second-generation TFT technology that displays things like current speed, gear position, ambient temperature, current time, and more. Furthermore, the bike features four riding modes, shift assist, and an integrated GoPro control system. It also features a five-gallon fuel tank, and foldable footrests. One cool feature of the Rocket 3 GT is its heated handlebar grips, allowing riders to cruise in comfort, even in frigid temperatures and at high speed.
The Rocket 3 is considered to be one of the best Triumph motorcycles ever made. It starts at $25,195, while used models go for anywhere between $15,000 and $25,000.
Why did we include these bikes?
We selected these bikes based on a few factors: user and expert testimony, comfort, and performance capabilities. First of all, we looked for cruiser motorcycles that experts and seasoned riders describe as being capable highway bikes and solid for long-distance riding. Secondly, we looked specifically for motorcycles that provide a wealth of features to improve comfort and quality of life during long-distance rides. From cruise control to floorboards and windshields, each bike on this list offers various features to make long rides more comfortable. Finally, we searched for cruiser motorcycles that can excel on the highway for extended periods. Each bike covered here is capable of highway speeds and can perform adequately on the interstate.
All of that said, buying a motorcycle is a personal experience. You'll need to do your own research to determine which bikes meet your needs and expectations. Also, remember that each of the bikes covered here is a cruiser and may not be quite as comfortable or perform as well on long rides as dedicated touring cruisers like the legendary Honda Goldwing or Harley-Davidson Road King. Those bikes are built specifically for long-distance riding, while basic cruisers are better described as all-around bikes. You can use them for city commutes or extended highway rides. But you may choose to upgrade the seats or add some extra storage to propel your cruiser into the next level of long-distance riding.