10 Of The Most Successful Kawasaki Motorcycles In History

When it comes to iconic motorcycles and producing legends on an assembly line, few brands have made as significant a cultural impact as Kawasaki. From high-octane, high-spec sports bikes to comfortable cruisers, Kawasaki has consistently delivered motorcycles that capture the spirit of two-wheeled transportation. From its humble beginnings in 1986, Kawasaki has evolved into a household name. Even if you're not a motorcycle enthusiast, you still likely know what a Kawasaki Ninja is.

With sales figures dipping below 500,000 units in 2023, Kawasaki's latest figures have been less than stellar. That said, the company has made continual, steady progress to raise numbers since the lockdowns during COVID-19 decimated global motorcycle sales. Success is hard won after such a global struggle, but here we'll be defining success as a combination of performance (racing, specs, speed), sales figures (if available), and cultural/technical impact on motorcycling.

Strap in, because in this article we'll be taking a look at 10 of the most successful Kawasaki motorcycles in history. From legendary sports bikes like the Ninja H2 to more laidback cruisers like the Vulcan 900, we've got successful motorcycles for all walks of life. From beginners in the space to experienced aficionados, this list will be a treat for anyone with oil in their veins and a hankering for the open road.