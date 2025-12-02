The Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX Isn't Cheap, But It Could Be The Best All-Rounder

When you add up all of its parts, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE looks a lot like an attempt to make the perfect all-around bike. In Kawasaki's world, Ninjas are their sport bikes, H2's are their supercharged (also known as Hypersport) bikes, and SX is the label given to their sport touring bikes. Finally, SE stands for Special Edition, which is the only trim level you get on this particular version of the H2.

The Ninja H2 SX SE (which we can simply call the H2 SX from now on) has big power, but it's also extremely comfortable. It's well-equipped and it has some of the latest tech you'll find with any two-wheeled machine, but it's also agile and sporty enough for any weekend ride in the mountains. It's one of the most expensive bikes that Kawasaki makes, but it's also the least-expensive and most accessible way to get your hands on Kawasaki's rare supercharged four-cylinder engine.

Kawasaki loaned me an H2 SX for a testing period of over two months. I got groceries in it, took it to local bike nights, rode through the canyons, and I even loaded it up in the back of my cargo van for a riding trip in Portland, Oregon. And at the end of those eight weeks of glorious riding, I was convinced: the H2 SX is much more than just the sum of its parts, it's one of the best sport touring motorcycles money can buy.