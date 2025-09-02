Kawasaki Ninja H2R: Why This Motorcycle Is Historically One-Of-A-Kind

The Kawasaki Ninja H2R is a fast motorcycle, but it's a lot more than that. Modern motorcycles are small and lightweight, at least in most cases. Compared to cars, there's a lot less going on, so it's relatively easy these days to get an impressive power-to-weight ratio. Install a simple two, three, or four-cylinder engine into a frame, throw some fairings on, and you've already got the beginnings of a pretty fast machine. The H2R, however, goes to serious lengths to be one of the fastest motorcycles on earth.

Powered by a supercharged 998cc four-cylinder engine, the H2R is a rarity in the motorcycle world. Ultra-low numbers of forced-induction motorcycles exist in the world, fewer still that put out the kind of power provided by the H2R. According to Kawasaki, the H2R puts out 321.5 horsepower at 14,000 rpm and 121.5 lb-ft of torque at 12,500 rpm.

That's more than many modern hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs. On a motorcycle that weighs just 476 pounds, there's little else that you can buy from any manufacturer that can compete. To put that in perspective, let's look at the BMW M 1000 RR — one of the fastest bikes you can buy today. It produces 205 hp and weighs 427 pounds, so the H2R only weighs about 50 pounds more, but it has over 50% more power.