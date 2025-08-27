How Fast Is Yamaha's R1 Motorcycle? A Look At Its Acceleration Times & Top Speed

Not many performance motorcycles can stand up to Yamaha's YZF-R1 – especially when adrenaline and racing history are put to the mix. The YZF-R1 has MotoGP DNA with street-tuned manners and boasts a bag of accolades from its first-ever win in 2005 and 2021 (World Superbike), and four straight wins in a row at Suzuka 8 hours between 2014 and 2018 – making it one of the most unforgettable bikes from the marque.

The Yamaha YZF-R1 is a high-performance motorcycle that rivals the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, CBR1000RR, and the Ducati Panigale V4. Like its closest rivals, the YZF-R1 is a race-bred motorcycle that you could happily register at your local DMV. Not much has changed on the Yamaha YZF-R1 over the last ten years, apart from a few trim pieces (MotoGP-inspired carbon fiber wings), braking (Brembo), and suspension upgrades (fully redesigned KYB front fork) on the 2025 model.

The Yamaha R1 Motorcycle is a liter bike that's powered by a 998 cc inline four cylinder engine (yanked out of its MotoGP sibling) capable of making 197 hp and 83 lb-ft of torque. Those are impressive numbers even among entry-level sports cars. To put that comparison into perspective, a 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata makes 181 hp out of a 2-liter four-cylinder engine with a curb weight of 2,454 lb compared to the 2025 YZF-R1's 443 lb wet weight.