12 Of The Most Unforgettable Yamaha R-Series Motorcycles Ever Built
Yamaha is synonymous with performance-oriented motorcycles, although it wasn't originally established to manufacture bikes in the first place. The company traces back its origin to 1887, when Torakusu Yamaha founded Yamaha as a manufacturer of reed organs –- a keyboard instrument similar to a harmonium –- in Japan. Yamaha's focus on creating impeccable musical instruments quickly earned the company a reputation for precision and quality, which eventually led Yamaha to its expansion into other industries, including manufacturing motorcycles.
Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. was established in 1955 and has since become one of the most reputable bike brands in the world. However, the formation of the motorcycle division didn't sever its ties to its musical instrument heritage. Music remains a part of Yamaha, symbolized by its iconic logo — three tuning forks–representing harmony between technology, craftsmanship, and art. The logo also symbolizes the company's foray into different fields, which maintains excellence across diverse fields where it has its foot.
Among all other Yamaha lineups, the YZF-R series — in which R stands for Race — embodies the company's racing heritage and its commitment to bringing racing DNA to the streets. While the 1985 Yamaha FZR750 was an important precursor to the lineup, it was the 1998 YZF-R1 that revolutionized the company along with the entire sportbike segment. The R-series bikes are known for their cutting-edge technology, lightweight frame, and blistering performance, R-series bikes have become favorites among not only racers but street riders as well.
1998 Yamaha YZF-R1
If we were to assign a Gen-Z term to the 1998 Yamaha YZF-R1, then OG would be perfect. Upon its launch, the YZF-R1 became an instant hit. The bike debuted in a striking red-and-white color scheme with a red seat and eye-catching graphics, which remain appealing even decades later. A blue color variant, known as Yamaha Racing Blue –- now a staple of the R1 series –- was introduced later, but the red-white YZF-R1 is the one everyone remembers.
The 1998 Yamaha YZF-R1 featured a lightweight, compact chassis and long swing arm mixed with a rider's dream handling, making it an instant favorite among riders and forever changing the sportsbike landscape. The bike screamed performance and created an impact, which journalists have described as the R1 shock. Before the 1998 YZF-R1, superbikes were defined as motorcycles with 750cc four-cylinder or a 1000cc twin engine. However, with racing DNA running through its veins, a 998cc inline-four DOHC engine, producing a thrilling 150 hp and weighing just about 177 kg, made it the most powerful and lightest bike in its class.
The first generation YZF-R1 was produced from 1998 to 2001, during which Yamaha sold YZF-R1 like hotcakes. According to Cycle World, the demand always outstripped the supply. The latest 2025 YZF-R1 model costs $18,999 and continues the legacy set up by the OG R1.
1999 Yamaha YZF-R7
The 1999 YZF-R7 was a mouthwatering offering from Yamaha, in an era dominated by the likes of the Honda RC30, RC45, Ducati 888 SP4S, and Suzuki GSX-R750 LE. The 1999 YZF-R7 OW02 was one of the rarest bikes from Yamaha, with only 50 bikes imported to the U.S. out of the 500 produced during its two-year run from 1999 to 2000. The bike boasted a 750cc inline-four engine with the same engine layout as the YZF-R1, producing 106 hp with a maximum torque of 53 lb-ft.
The R7's engine featured twin injectors, and titanium connecting rods paired with Ohlins upside-down front fork. While the bike seemed underclocked in its stock form, its true potential could be unlocked by attaching the race-kit wiring harness to the ECU. Cycle World praised the bike's smooth ride, saying, "The R7 experience was like riding in seventh heaven."
The YZF-R7 was Yamaha's most advanced and race-ready bike model ever in 1999. However, its limited production run was a result of the homologation requirements of the World Superbike Championship. The bike could attain a top speed of 160 mph and it could achieve 11-second standing quarter-mile runs, according to Iconic Motorbikes Auction. The 2025 YZF-R7 model, now available for $9,199, features a dialed-down 689cc engine.
2007 Yamaha YZF-R1
The 2007 Yamaha YZF-R1 marked a return to Yamaha's traditional four-valve setup, replacing the five-valve configuration that consisted of three intake valves and two exhaust valves. The bike received a comprehensive overhaul, including a new Deltabox frame, swingarms, and suspension. Powered by a 998cc engine producing 170 hp, the 2007 Yamaha YZF-R1 could reach a top speed of 182 mph.
The YZF-R1 had a longer wheelbase compared to its 2006 model and also was launched in a limited edition version equipped with Ohlins suspension. Thanks to its MotoGP-derived technology, including the Yamaha Chip Control Intake (YCC-I) electronic variable-length intake funnel system, and using Yamaha Chip Control Throttle (YCC-T) fly-by-wire throttle system, the bike is a favorite among experienced riders.
Additionally, the 2007 YZF-R1 was the first production motorcycle to feature variable-length intake funnels. However, it also made headlines for all the wrong reasons, thanks to the well-known software glitch that caused the bike to enter a restricted power mode that reduced acceleration due to a faulty ECU. The design language introduced with the 2007 model was kept on for a couple of years, with radical design changes debuting with the 2009 R1.
1999 Yamaha YZF-R6
With racing DNA unleashed, the 1999 Yamaha YZF-R6 was the world's first 600cc production four-stroke motorcycle to surpass the 100 hp mark in its stock form. Designed to be a smaller version of the iconic R1, the YZF-R6 shared similar ergonomics and featured a lightweight aluminum Deltabox frame with the shortest wheelbase in its segment.
The YZF-R6 could hit a top speed of 165 mph, proving just sufficient to clinch the 2011 Supersport Championship. However, this iconic offering from Yamaha was short-lived, as in January 2020, the European Union introduced a new law called Euro 5 emissions regulations, which the 1999 YZF-R6 sadly could not meet. As a result of this, the bike had to be discontinued from production in 2020 in Europe. Other Yamaha bikes including SMAX, VMAX, and WR250R also bid adieu in 2020.
In the U.S., the YZF-R6 and other models witnessed the same fate, as producing different versions for various countries would have been too costly for the company. Yamaha reportedly still sells the YZF-R6 in the U.S., but exclusively for race track use.
2009 Yamaha YZF-R1
The 2009 Yamaha YZF-R1, especially its sound, was nothing like its previous models packing an inline-four engine that produced some impressive sounds. In fact, Motorcyclist wrote, "The syncopated growl instead suggests an extremely high-revving V-4." The YZF-R1 boasted a 998cc engine producing a riveting 179 hp and was capable of reaching a top speed of 182 mph.
While there were numerous R1 models before this one, the 2009 YZF-R1 is considered a complete overhaul for R1 series bikes. Inspired by Valentino Rossi's MotoGP-winning YZR-M1 bike, it was the first production sports bike to use a cross-plane shaft engine, which helped reduce inertial torque.
The new advanced engine also helped Ben Spies bring Yamaha a WSBK (Superbike World Championship) title in its debut year. Despite its hefty price tag, the 2009 YZF-R1 remained a fan favorite and a sales success. It was, as described by Motorcyclenews, a "simply sensational" bike.
2006 Yamaha YZF-R6
The 2006 Yamaha YZF-R6 remains relevant even today thanks to Yamaha's impeccable designers. While the bike offered much better ergonomics compared to the CBR600RR, its 599cc engine producing 125 hp felt underwhelming, especially in the low and mid-range. The bike was touted to be more comfortable than the other Japanese offerings then, but was just a bit ahead of others thanks to its lightweight and adjustable suspension.
The 2006 YZF-R6 featured an officially advertised redline of around 17,500 rpm — 2,000 rpm more than previous R6 models — making it the highest tachometer redline of any bike in 2006 featuring a four-stroke engine. However, when the bikes reached the facilities and were run on the dyno, in reality, the engine only managed to hit 16,000 rpm.
Later, Yamaha themselves revealed that the 2006 YZF-R6's tachometer showed incorrect rpm readings. The company even offered to buy back all the R6 from dissatisfied customers, according to Motorcycle Daily. Despite this controversy, the 2006 YZF-R6 also was launched in a special edition yellow and black paint scheme to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Yamaha.
2015 Yamaha YZF-R3
To take on the likes of entry-level sportbikes like the Kawasaki Ninja 300, Honda CBR300R, and KTM RC390, Yamaha came up with the 2015 YZF-R3. The R naming scheme gave the buyers a sense of belonging to Yamaha's legendary racing family, as did a mixture of design cues taken from the bigger and bold R6 and R1 models that gave the 2015 YZF-R3 a sportier look.
While the bike wasn't a racing machine as such, it wasn't really intended to target that segment. Instead, it was a peppy contender among its entry-level competition. The YZF-R3 was powered by a 321cc inline twin engine generating 41 hp — about five horsepower more compared to the Kawasaki Ninja 300. It was all possible due to the lighter aluminum pistons, and DiASil cylinder, which helped in reducing horsepower loss.
The 2015 YZF-R3 was also one of the first Yamaha bikes to feature an offset cylinder design. According to Cycle World, the 2015 Yamaha YZF-R3 was a "user-friendly, entry-level bike that offers enough performance to please more experienced riders." The latest 2025 YZF-R3 comes with a new fairing for improved aerodynamics, an Assist and Slipper clutch, and LCD instrumentation.
2008 Yamaha YZF-R15
Built for markets like India, Indonesia, and other ASEAN countries, the 2008 Yamaha YZF-R15 packed the company's smallest engine at that time -– a 149.5cc single-cylinder SOHC engine producing 17 hp at 8,500 rpm.
The R15's second iteration arrived in 2011 followed by a third version in 2017. The YZF-R15 is still in business and is sold in multiple variants, including R15M, R15 v4, and R15S. The brake system for the first and second-generation Yamaha YZF-R15 was supplied by Japanese company Nissin. In 2017, Yamaha bumped the engine specs to produce 19 hp at 10,000 rpm.
Despite the low power outputs, the YZF-R15 managed to find plenty of dedicated customers around the world. For instance, the bike was hugely popular in India and other budding markets, even outperforming competitors like the Honda CBR150, which went head-to-head against the Yamaha R15 but was not ever able to beat its sales numbers.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R7
While its naming scheme may make it seem like the R7 is much beefier than the R6 model, the reality is otherwise. In 2021, Yamaha launched the YZF-R7 featuring a 270-degree crank CP2 engine. However, the R7 delivered lackluster performance compared to the YZF-R6. However, the engine found its niche as a versatile bike that fit in the sweet spot within the R-series.
The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R7 borrowed parts from the MT-07, a sportbike enjoyed by a wide range of riders. YZF-R7 was also the first MT-07-based bike to feature the Assist & Slipper (A&S) clutch. It packed a 689cc engine, with Cycle World recording an output of 66 hp.
Comparatively, even though the YZF-R6 packed a smaller 599cc engine, it managed to produce 117 hp. Since the Yamaha R6 was discontinued due to stricter regulations in the EU, the YZF-R7 became a popular alternative. The bike is still sold in 2025 for a price of $9,199.
2014 Yamaha YZF-R25
Yamaha once again entered into the 250cc engine space with the YZF-R25, a market that the manufacturer had not competed in since it produced the FZR250 from 1986 and 1994. Similar to the Yamaha R3, the YZF-R25 was developed for ASEAN markets and was described by Yamaha as a "superbike you can ride every day."
The YZF-R25 was a two-cylinder bike featuring DiASil cylinders to reduce heat dissipation and boost power. The bike packed a 249cc four-stroke liquid-cooled engine, producing 35 hp and 16 lb-ft of torque. Its design had an air duct between the twin lamps at the front, reminiscent of the YZR-M1, making the bike look attractive and sporty.
Thanks to its performance and user-friendly characteristics, the 2014 YZF-R25 was super popular among riders. The 2025 model was launched earlier this year with a 249cc engine complaint with Euro 5+ emissions regulations, producing 23.6 Nm of torque. It also features a new design and the iconic racing Yamaha Racing Blue color inspired by the YZF-M1.
2023 Yamaha YZF-R125
In 2008, Yamaha dialed down their engine and came up with the smallest engine ever fitted inside the Yamaha YZF-R125. The 2023 R125 was the fourth generation model and was dubbed by Yamaha as its "highest specification supersport lightweight" motorcycle ever. After 2008, the R125 got its face-lifted model, which introduced an upside-down front fork and a full LCD dashboard. The bike also got ABS to comply with the EU regulation. The third-generation model launched in 2019, got a new engine, new frame, new rear swingarm, and some subtle tweaks, but packed the same 125cc engine producing 15 ponies with a peak torque of 8 lb-ft.
However, the 2023 R125 introduced some styling tweaks, and the LCD cluster was replaced by a TFT display, offering R1-inspired Street and Track themes to match the riding modes. Plus the 2023 R125 got new electronics and chassis changes. It also featured a MotoGP-inspired R1-type handlebar crown and switches on the right cluster. Motorcycle News said that "it would be a bike to be proud of for those starting their sportsbike riding career."
The 2023 R125 also featured smartphone connectivity via the MyRide app to receive notifications for incoming calls, and text messages, and monitor the bike's key parameters. With traction control on board, the 2023 model of the R125 continued to appeal to young riders starting their sportsbike journey.
2025 Yamaha YZF-R9
As we've seen, the 1998 YZF-R1 was the OG that cemented Yamaha's legacy in the sportsbike world, the YZF-R3 became an entry point for sportsbike lovers, and the YZF-R6 delivered the best performance and responsive handling. Today, the 2025 YZF-R9 is set to debut in March 2025 and carry on the company's legacy forward.
It features the MT-09-derived 890cc inline three-cylinder DOHC engine producing 117.4 hp with a peak torque of 68 ft-lbs. The YZF R9 brings the track-capable performance of a racing bike to the streets. Featuring a fully adjustable KYB suspension and the lightest aluminum frame ever on a Yamaha supersport model, the R9 offers excellent weight distribution and a smooth driving experience
Aaron Bast, a senior motorcycle product planner at Yamaha Motor, told Cycle World, "This is a bike that was designed for twisty two-lane roads, but at the same time is fully track capable." The YZF R9 is not a replacement for the discontinued R6 — instead, it is a new concept altogether.