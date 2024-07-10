10 Of The Most Successful Yamaha Motorcycles In History

It is difficult to measure success when it comes to something as diverse and culturally important as Yamaha's line of motorcycles. Since the end of World War II, Yamaha has firmly established itself as one of the leading producers of motorcycles in the world. From straight-away racers to adventure bikes, Yamaha has mastered it all. So, how do we determine which bikes are the most successful?

We measure success in many different ways. Of course, there is monetary success and longevity. Bikes that stayed in production for a decade or generated the most revenue fit the classic definition of success. But we're looking past all that, considering the cultural impact of each bike on this list.

Some of Yamaha's motorcycles changed how the public thinks about what makes a standout motorcycle. Many of the bikes on this list caused such a stir upon release that they solidified their place in history without the highest sales figures or the fastest quarter mile.

Here, we will discuss more than just when and where Yamaha bikes are made and how their sales figures compare. We will explore the societal impact these bikes had on the world of motorcycles, and celebrate Yamaha's impact on the collective consciousness of riders everywhere.