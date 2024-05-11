6 Of The Most Reliable Yamaha Motorcycles Ever Built

What does it mean for a bike to be reliable? Essentially, it means that it consistently performs well. It covers everything from the engine's endurance to the durability of the bike's components. It means that the motorcycle runs as expected, day in and day out, without unwelcome surprises that could lead to downtime or, worse, compromise safety. It also means fewer visits to the mechanic, less money spent on repairs, and more time enjoying the ride. Reliability translates to longevity as well — reliable motorcycles maintain their functionality and often their value over years, or even decades, of use. And Yamaha, out of all motorcycle brands, has become almost synonymous with reliable motorcycles.

In a 2015 Consumer Reports survey of over 11,000 motorcycle owners, Yamaha ranked highest in reliability, with only 11% of its motorcycles experiencing a breakdown within their first four years. In contrast, Kawasaki had a 15% failure rate, while Harley-Davidson experienced a 26% rate of failure during the same period. The company has been making bikes for a long time, and Yamaha motorcycles have evolved over the years. These are the six Yamaha bikes that we think are the most reliable — some of which even made it onto our list of the most reliable motorcycles ever built.